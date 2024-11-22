Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman’s Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers. And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

NAR perks and lavish spending spotlight of New York Times report

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

Volunteer National Association of Realtors’ leaders received perks and payment that lawyers say could run afoul of US tax laws, according to an investigation by the Times published on Monday.

EXp suffers setback in bid for ‘sweetheart’ commission deal

A judge has denied the brokerage’s request for a stay in the Gibson case, saying a tactic the company is accused of using to settle a different suit involves a “collusive element.”

Mauricio Umansky: To be great, ‘you have to dare to be bad’

The Agency CEO this week predicted more change ahead for the real estate industry, said agents are angry, and argued in favor of raising the bar for obtaining a real estate license.

Edina Realty settles for $3.5M over ‘secret’ home warranty payments

Aerial view of planned subdivision near Minneapolis, United States. Image: Getty

The deal will refund buyers and sellers after the brokerage allegedly failed to disclose to its clients that it had received payments from Home Security of America to advertise HSA’s home warranties.

NAR signals worst of downturn may be over as existing-home sales rise

Annual existing-home sales increased for the first time in more than three years in October, according to the National Association of Realtors. “The worst of the downturn in home sales could be over.”

×