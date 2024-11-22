Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

I often hear real estate agents complain about the lack of respect our industry gets. We’ve finally moved past attorneys, according to a Gallup poll of respected professionals, but not by much. How the public perceives us probably took a big hit this year.

It’s up to each one of us to do what we can to improve the level of professionalism and integrity in the industry to change public perception. Here are four things (in no particular order) that you can take on to start elevating professionalism where you are.

Be good at what you do

With so many changes this year and the National Association of Realtors settlement, how you implement the rules can make a difference.

You could explain to a buyer that NAR is “making you” get this document signed before you show them houses. Alternatively, you can explain that understanding the value you provide as an agent, how much you charge and why helps consumers make educated choices as they engage in what could be a very emotional journey.

No one asked for the settlement and the new rules, but operating your business with a chip on your shoulder doesn’t serve anyone.

Focus your social media

Social media is a vital tool for business success. It can also be a window into how casually you take your job. Do most of your posts focus on the value you’re providing your clients, or do they focus on how much fun you’re having not working?

Yes, people want to see you as a person, but do they see you as a professional person or a Candy Crush addict? Your social media is a great tool to build your reputation, but it could also do a lot of damage.

Use a professional email address

This one’s a pet peeve for me. Why does your email end in gmail.com, yahoo.com or [shudder] aol.com? A domain name that promotes you and your business could cost as little as $14 a year. You could even splurge on a .realtor domain from NAR and really elevate your game.

You can still use Gmail as your backend, but at least you’ll look like a true professional and not a part-timer. As an added benefit, when you pay for your Google email (or Microsoft 365), you get a higher level of security, more features and more storage space. With cybercrime and wire fraud continuing to be an issue, it may be time to upgrade to professional email.

Concentrate on your clients

You’re good at what you do. You know your business. You get caught up in all the changes and the rules and want to show off your expertise. Sometimes, less is more.

It’s time to retire the dog and pony show. Your clients don’t really care. When you’re working with a buyer, they want you to help them find the perfect home. With a seller, they want you to sell their home. They really don’t care about the details. Don’t dump your junk on your clients.

Find out what’s important to them, and educate and explain as you go. When people are overwhelmed by information, they get confused, and when they get confused, they don’t act. Keep it simple.

Be confident and focus on the needs of the client in front of you. When someone asks you what time it is, I hope you don’t go into the explanation of how your watch works, where it was built, why quartz is better than digital, yadda yadda yadda. Answer the questions, and keep it simple.

I’m going to end where I started: Be good at what you do. One of my agents got a call the other day from an agent who didn’t want to show her property unless the sellers were going to guarantee a certain level of concessions. How would you respond to that agent?

I wanted to respond (in harsher language), “Show your clients the house. If they like it, make an offer. We’ll work it out in negotiations.” But this agent didn’t want to get off his sofa to show the property unless it was a slam dunk for him. Get off your butt, and get to work.

Serve your clients’ needs. Show houses. Make offers. Go the extra mile to serve your client. Sometimes, you’ll win, and sometimes, you’ll learn. But if you’re unwilling to get off the sofa and engage, then you’re not even playing the game. That is not the behavior of a professional.

If you see yourself in one of these examples, then perhaps you’re part of the reason the public doesn’t respect real estate agents. It’s time to step it up.

Butch Leiber is broker-owner at Rev Residential Brokerage and a former Phoenix Realtors president and current board member. Connect with him on Instagram or LinkedIn.