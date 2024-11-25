While portals spend billions to win their wars, Mike DelPrete questions whether it’s possible for anyone to win on the ultimate metric: revenue.

This article was shared here with permission from Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s worth revisiting the portal wars in the U.S. — and how little has changed.

Why it matters: It’s a case study that illustrates two important lessons: hype is not the same as reality, and some games just can’t be won.

The potential disruptor is CoStar, which has invested over $1 billion in Homes.com to challenge the incumbent portals for dominance, with traffic growing alongside a massive advertising spend.

Yes, but: Corresponding revenue growth has slowed and pales in comparison to the established portals.

In the latest quarter, Zillow’s real estate lead gen revenue was about 20 times higher than Homes.com’s.

Zillow’s lead over the No. 2 portal, Realtor.com, as measured by real estate lead gen revenue, has remained relatively constant over time — and if anything, has increased.

The recent uptick could be a result of strength in a down market, Zillow flexing its Flex muscle, or just slower growth at Realtor.com.

But the result is key: The No. 1 portal’s competitive position tends to get stronger over time.

The same scenario has played out in Australia and the U.K., where the leading portals command a significant revenue lead over their rivals.

Interestingly, that lead is similar in all three markets — an average of 3.3x and increasing over time.

The No. 1 portals stay strong and get stronger over time, the beneficiary of network effects, with no examples of that dominant position being eroded.

The bottom line: Real estate portal competition is like chess without checkmate; there’s no winning move, and it’s not a game that can be won. There’s a flurry of activity, tactical moves, and strategic plans, but very little actually changes; traffic may increase in a non-zero sum manner, but revenue — the ultimate metric of delivering value to paying customers — remains competitively static.

Portal competition is exciting, but it’s unlikely to materially change the landscape — which is a perfect example of the DelPrete Probability Paradox in action.