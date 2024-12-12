In bond court on Thursday, Oren pleaded with the judge to be allowed to be with his wife, who is nine months pregnant, when she gives birth. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Oren and Alon Alexander, who alongside their brother Tal, were indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking on Wednesday, were denied bond in a Miami-Dade court one day later.

In bond court on Thursday, the state filed a motion for pretrial detention so that Oren and Alon would remain jailed until trial, NBC Miami reported. The judge granted the motion and the twin brothers were also ordered to keep their distance from any of their alleged victims. Tal was also arrested on Wednesday and remains in federal custody. He is awaiting a federal detention hearing on Friday

Oren, who has been married to model Kamila Hansen since April 2023, pleaded with the judge to grant him bond because is wife is pregnant and approaching her due date.

“Your honor my wife is nine months pregnant, due any day now with our first child,” Oren said in court. “Her family is in Brazil. She is counting on me to be with her during labor.”

A hearing was scheduled for Friday to see if the brothers will be granted a bond hearing in front of the judge who will handle their Miami-Dade case moving forward. Defense attorneys said they were working with the state’s attorneys to negotiate a bond, which might include house arrest.

However, state attorneys have expressed concern that the brothers pose a flight risk since they have access to private planes and boats.

According to court records released on Wednesday, prosecutors believe that the brothers had engaged in sexual assault and rape that may date back to two decades ago, while they were still attending high school in Miami.

The brothers have continued to deny the allegations as multiple lawsuits have been filed against them since March alleging that they sexually assaulted and raped women in New York dating back to around 2010. In the wake of those lawsuits becoming public, dozens of women have also come forward with similar allegations, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

The federal indictment charges the brothers with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of victims by force, fraud or coercion. It also alleges that the brothers drugged, sexually assaulted and raped dozens of women dating back to about 2010 and used their “prominent positions in the real estate industry” to meet and target women.

“To carry out and facilitate their sex trafficking scheme, the Alexander brothers used deception, fraud and coercion to cause victims to travel with them or meet them in private locations for various trips and events,” a press statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said. “The Alexander brothers and others identified women to invite to these events through, among other things, social media, dating applications, in person encounters or through the use of party promoters who would recruit women for these events.”

The indictment also alleges that multiple men, including the Alexander brothers, would sometimes participate in the assaults and sometimes used drugs like cocaine, mushrooms and GHB to intoxicate their victims.

As the brothers were arrested on Wednesday and as U.S. Attorney Damian Williams urged those who believe they have been victims of sexual violence by the brothers to come forward, a new lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court against Alon and Oren Alexander.

The summons issued by Carissa M. Peebles of Morgan & Morgan on behalf of an alleged victim identified as Jane Doe, claims that the twin brothers had planned and carried out the “brutal rape” of the plaintiff on Dec. 31, 2016, in Miami. The plaintiff is seeking an as-of-yet unspecified amount in monetary damages for “pain and suffering, psychological injury, emotional loss, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, attorney’s fees, costs, prejudgment interest and economic losses,” according to the summons.

When asked for comment on the new lawsuit, Isabel Kirshner, an attorney for the Alexanders and partner at Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder, told Inman that Alon Alexander would be entering a not guilty plea and “will defend these charges in the appropriate forum … the courtroom.” She did not comment on Oren’s or Tal’s existing charges or allegations against them.

Morgan & Morgan said the plaintiff is seeking relief through New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and will file a more detailed complaint against the brothers soon. At the time of the assault, the plaintiff was a resident of New York City.

“Our client is one of the brave victims who is sharing her experience,” Peebles and Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan said in an emailed statement to Inman. “We are pleased that the Miami District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have decided to bring criminal charges against the Alexander brothers, and we will continue to fight on behalf of our client and seek accountability to the fullest extent of the law.”

