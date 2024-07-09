Women who claim to be victims of the Alexander brothers, or witnesses to alleged assaults, have been approached by agents from an FBI task force, “The Wall Street Journal” reported Tuesday.

After a series of rape and sexual assault allegations against luxury brokers and brothers Tal and Oren Alexander went public in recent weeks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now probing the brothers and their other sibling, Alon Alexander, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Women who reported being victims of or witnesses to the Alexander brothers’ alleged assault tactics have been approached by agents from an FBI task force on child exploitation and sex trafficking, individuals familiar with the matter told The WSJ and a document obtained by The WSJ confirmed.

The FBI and government lawyers are reportedly inquiring about alleged sexual assaults by the brothers dating as far back as when they were in high school, The WSJ’s sources said. Agents are also working to identify additional potential witnesses or alleged victims, sources said.

The three Alexander brothers were named in three civil lawsuits filed this year alleging that they had sexually assaulted three different women. Thus far, the brothers have denied all allegations.

The attorneys who represent Tal Alexander, Milton Williams and Deanna Paul of Walden Macht Haran & Williams, said that they were “unaware of any federal investigation” in a statement emailed to Inman.

“We have looked into Tal’s previous conduct and expect that anyone who investigates these matters will determine what we have — that Tal has done nothing wrong.”

The office of Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP, the firm of attorney Isabelle A. Kirshner, who is representing Oren and Alon, declined to comment on the matter to Inman.

“We are unaware of any basis for an FBI inquiry into our clients’ conduct,” Kirshner told The WSJ.

An FBI investigation does not necessarily result in criminal charges.

The FBI did not respond to Inman’s request for comment by press time.

From a young age, Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander have lived a privileged lifestyle, having been raised by prominent Miami-based developer Shlomi Alexander. Tal and Oren went on to become some of the top luxury brokers in the country as Alon became a private security executive at the family’s firm, Kent Security. Tal and Oren grew their career as The Alexander Team while at Douglas Elliman, helmed by Howard Lorber and Scott Durkin, for more than a decade. After that, the pair launched the Side-backed Official in 2022 alongside co-founders Andrew Wachtfogel, Nicole Oge and Richard L. Jordan.

In the wake of the allegations, both Tal and Oren stepped down from Official.

Over the years, Tal and Oren developed a reputation for being workaholics who would mercilessly go after big deals and clients, including WeWork founder Adam Neumann and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin. However, they also drew scrutiny from some agents who suggested they inflated their sales numbers in the process of drumming up good press to impress potential clients.

They also tend to see-and-be-seen at global luxury events, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, the World Cup and the Super Bowl, not to mention exclusive weddings and other events thrown by ultra-high-net-worths.

Since two lawsuits filed in March by two separate women against Oren and Alon Alexander came to light in June, several more women have come forward alleging that they had been victims by one or more of the brothers, including Tal, according to a statement made by Evan Torgan of Torgan Cooper + Aaron, who is representing one alleged victim.

Five additional women also came forward to The WSJ in June alleging that they had been victims of the brothers. Two of those women identified themselves as real estate agents.

The three lawsuits filed against the brothers are in relation to alleged acts that took place in 2010 and 2012. They were filed under an extension of New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which has given survivors of gender-motivated violence a two-year window in which to sue their alleged perpetrators, no matter how long ago the attack occurred. The window to file a lawsuit closes in March 2025.

Torgan, one of the lawyers representing an alleged victim, said that many of the women who have come forward to his office with additional allegations against the brothers were young models at the time of the alleged incidents. Many said they did not report the assaults because they had been members of the brothers’ social circle, and willingly went to parties or on dates with the group of successful brothers.

