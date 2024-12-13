Oren received a $3 million bond and Alon was granted a $2 million bond, both secured by their father’s house. The brothers are currently under house arrest and will appear before a federal judge on Monday in Miami.

Luxury real estate broker Oren Alexander and his twin, private security executive Alon Alexander, were granted bail by a Miami-Dade circuit judge on Friday after being denied bond in an initial hearing on Thursday. However, the brothers will continue to be held as a result of federal sex trafficking charges they face alongside older brother Tal.

Oren received a $3 million bond and Alon was granted a $2 million bond. The bonds were secured by the $40 million-valued Bal Harbour home of their father, Miami developer Schlomy Alexander. The bond packages were approved by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lody Jean and negotiated by the twins’ Miami attorney, Joel Denaro, the Miami Herald reported.

The bond hearing was in response to allegations that the brothers pinned down and raped a woman in a Miami high-rise condo, but in the wake of being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges on Wednesday, the brothers will now be transferred to federal custody. Both Oren and Alon had entered not guilty pleas through their attorney.

Tal was only charged in the FBI-led sex trafficking investigation and was placed in federal custody on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing in downtown Miami on Friday afternoon.

Oren, who had pleaded with the judge on Thursday to allow him to be with wife Kamila Hansen when she gives birth any day now, was also awarded two $25,000 bonds from Roy Zemlock of Bail Miami with house arrest on two separate sexual battery charges. Alon received one additional $25,000 bond from Zemlock.

Oren was issued stay-away orders in regard to alleged rape victims identified as “M.G.” and “S.M.” Under his house arrest provisions, which require him to wear an ankle monitor, he will be allowed to travel to the hospital when Hansen gives birth.

Oren and Alon will appear before a federal judge on Monday in Miami, according to their attorney.

The Miami charges relate to three separate alleged rape incidents that occurred in 2016, 2017 and 2021, and all involved Oren.

The 2017 incident allegedly occurred after a real estate event in Hallandale Beach. Ohad Fisherman, a friend of the Alexanders and a one-time agent at Official, and Alon Alexander were both allegedly also involved in the 2016 incident. Fisherman is facing a sexual battery charge in that incident for allegedly pinning down a victim while Alon and Oren allegedly raped the victim. Fisherman is set to return to Miami on Tuesday from a honeymoon in Japan and has agreed to surrender to state authorities on Wednesday.

A complaint in a new lawsuit was filed on Thursday in New York County Supreme Court that alleged Oren and Alon planned and carried out the “brutal rape” of a victim named only in the suit as “Jane Doe” in Miami in 2016. The lawsuit complaint says the alleged victim met Alon through the dating app Bumble in 2016 in New York and met up with him that year in Miami to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

When she arrived at a luxury condo that night to meet up with Alon, Oren and Fisherman were also present. “Shortly thereafter, Plaintiff was led into a room where she was held down by Fisherman while Oren forcibly raped her, as his brother, Alon, watched from a chair in the corner,” the complaint states. “Alon then forcibly raped Plaintiff.”

Carissa M. Peebles of Morgan & Morgan is representing the alleged victim.

This story is developing and will be updated with more details after Tal Alexander’s court appearance …

