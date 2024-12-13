ERA Real Estate is ending the year with “It’s time to move up,” a marketing campaign highlighting the brand’s growth and record 99 percent recommendation rating amongst consumers.

ERA Real Estate is ending the year with “It’s time to move up,” a marketing campaign highlighting the brand’s growth and record 99 percent recommendation rating among consumers.

“This campaign highlights our commitment to innovation and growth and reinforces our dedication to supporting our agents and brokers,” ERA President Alex Vidal said in a written statement. “This marks a new chapter in our journey as a brand, and we’re excited about the role it will play as we continue our growth in the months and years ahead.”

ERA soft-launched the campaign in November across its social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn with a series of 10-second spots highlighting the reasons why renters and homebuyers want to move up — whether it’s getting married, expanding their families, or simply wanting a home that better fits their lifestyles.

The brokerage also provided affiliates with customizable social media templates to highlight #MoveUpMoments in their local markets, such as buyers and sellers closing a deal, the final results of home staging or renovation efforts, testimonials from past and current clients, or highlighting exceptional consumer service from agents and other team members.

ERA Senior Director of Field Marketing Erin LeBan said the “move up” messaging also reflects the strides ERA has made over the past two years. Their latest data shows a 131 percent year-over-year increase in traffic to ERA.com and a 68 percent increase in leads from the site. The brokerage’s marketing tool, TextERA, is the top lead source for affiliates.

“By leveraging insights from our network and focusing on community engagement, we are poised to elevate the ERA brand and provide unparalleled value to our clients,” LeBan said in a written statement “The ERA brand has been moving up throughout 2024, and this new elevation of the meaning and relevance of the brand through messaging and imagery is truly connecting us to the consumer journey.”

The campaign caps off a renaissance year for ERA, which has seen a 300 percent increase in engagement with its online learning and training platform, ERA University. The brand also logged impressive recruitment and retention growth, with SVP of Franchise Development Frank Malpica moving ERA into key markets across California, Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Florida.

On the other side, ERA National VP of Franchise Performance Lee Ann Roughton helped the brokerage reach record retention, with 55 percent of ERA brokers being with the brand 20 or more years.

In February, Vidal spoke to Inman about his plan to push ERA into the spotlight — a 180 from the brand’s usual reserved approach to marketing and building brand awareness.

“For many years, ERA has been a company that has worked quietly,” he said. “We, as a company, just don’t talk about all the great things that we do, and this is an opportunity for us to get loud about all of our accomplishments.”

“ERA has 43,000 agents across the globe — five of our employees and brokers were RISMedia Newsmakers, seven of our Realtors made the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ top 250 list, an ERA broker-owner and I were in the most recent Swanepoel Power 200,” he added. “This is the mantra: Be so good that you can’t be ignored. I’m excited to share that and get everybody hyped up and let the world know just how great of a company we are.”

