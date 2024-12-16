The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers is collaborating with AreaHub to better understand how severe weather impacts its mission to protect and safeguard affordable housing.

The Municipal Housing Authority for Yonkers has agreed to a partnership with risk assessment firm AreaHub to deliver climate and environmental data to the city’s large portfolio of affordable housing, executives announced Friday.

AreaHub will launch the pilot program alongside the New York-based Municipal Housing Authority in a bid to provide insights to residents, especially those who in search of areas with fewer environmental risks, such as flooding or wildfires.

Functioning like a home inspection report, AreaHub’s tools and resources can also benefit agents, especially those looking for ways to provide more value to their clients, who are often heavily armed with market information.

Agents can use AreaHub’s tools and resources alongside standard CMAs and listing presentations, as well as in buyer services presentations and marketing outreach. The impact of increasingly severe weather has created serious challenges for homeowners and buyers alike, with insurance companies increasingly likely to cease coverage in certain areas or raise premiums.

“At a time when climate- and weather-related risks are rising, access to trustworthy, up-to-date data is critically important to protect our bottom line, assess exposure, and optimally manage our properties for our residents,” said Municipal Housing Authority CEO Wilson Kimball said in a statement. “The program with AreaHub provides the data and visualizing tools to enable us to make more informed decisions. This aligns with MHACY’s mission to provide residents, including low-income families, elderly, and disabled individuals, access to good, sustainable housing.”

AreaHub CEO Alison Gregory said the organization is motivated by partnering with housing groups in its own communities, and that climate risk knows no boundaries.

“We are delighted to partner with the Yonkers housing authority to empower them to proactively address a growing issue for many businesses and housing authorities – increasing exposure to environmental and climate-related events and area hazards,” Gregory said in a statement. “Our extensive national database and patented technology not only provides them with an overall climate and environmental risk picture but keeps them up to date with relevant changes in their area.”

The relationship between AreaHub and MHACY was helped in place by The Westchester Innovation Network Initiative. AreaHub has offices in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and Stamford, CT.

