The company is reshuffling its product line in a bid to distinguish between tools that can assist with research on listings and larger-scale efforts that depend on Land id’s mapping technology.

Real estate marketing services company Land id is shuffling its product offerings to more clearly define how agents and brokerages can leverage its mapping technology and property data, Inman has learned exclusively.

The company has reorganized its product lines under new Land Id and Land id Pro categories in a bid to distinguish between tools that can assist real estate professionals with research on individual listings, and larger-scale marketing efforts that require Land id’s mapping technology, executives said.

“We wanted to eliminate any confusion by ensuring that our brand name directly communicates what we do — empowering real estate professionals with precise, property-centric data,” Land id Chief Design Officer Edwin Tofslie said in a statement. “By naming our products Land id and Land id Pro, we’re not just clarifying our product lineup, we’re also affirming our commitment to catering to the spectrum of needs within the real estate industry.”

Land id is a map-based solution for a wide range of property information that can be used to identify water sources and plot boundaries, improve farm and ranch management or digitize timber operations, among other use cases.

A basic Land id account provides users with nationwide land insights and research tools while Land id Pro “includes everything in Land id, plus the ability to create and share three property maps,” the company said. There is an “unlimited” option for the Pro account, which includes “unlimited map creation and sharing.”

Using layering tools, iconography, topographic shading and other visual assets, the product empowers users to make better decisions for clients. It’s ideal for investors, appraisers, commercial land users, builders and out-of-town buyers as well as listing agents and marketers seeking to enhance website content, digital CMAs and other presentation tools.

Inman reviewed Map id earlier this year, likening it to TopHap, which is now a partner with Move.com’s Realtor.com. Land id works with a wide range of land services companies, farm brokerages, agriculture enterprises and non-profits, such as USAgriculture, AG Exchange, US Army Corp of Engineers, Ridgewoood Timber Company and a range of national real estate brokerages.

“Any agent who wants to provide more value than a competitor or who aspires to work with homebuilders can benefit from this application. It renders extensive data visualizations quickly, offers a low learning curve and provides a number of useful marketing presentation features,” the review stated.

Information on land is an often overlooked asset to homebuying and listing marketing, especially if buying near unimproved property, in rural markets or in places that are rapidly growing. Environmental risks, underground concerns, parcel boundaries and zoning are all powerful drivers of home value but under-considered by home buyers and agents when finalizing a purchase.

Curtis Williams, land investment professional with National Land Realty, discussed land sales tactics in a 2022 Inman report, specifically referencing how emerging technologies can support agents in those efforts.

“Listing a large land tract is more complicated than just listing a home. Creating listings incorporating dynamic data that allows the agent or buyer to combine information to discover the right property is nirvana,” Williams wrote. “For example, allowing the user to pull up a listing and superimpose flood data, tide data, weather trends, soil and crop data means an agent can extend tools to the buyer.”

