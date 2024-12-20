Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Want to do more in your business? Inman Access offers insights and ideas from industry leaders designed to help you do more every day.

The less likely something is to occur, the more attention it gets — it’s easy to get swept up in the hype of new trends, technologies, and market shifts. Join Mike DelPrete as he takes a look at the industry through the lens of probability, and reinforces the power of remaining focused on what’s within your control.

Elevate your skills and learn how to put the power of probability to work for your business. Watch the session above, plus gain access to fresh content added weekly, with Inman Access.

Watch now