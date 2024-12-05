Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Want to do more in your business? Inman Access offers insights and ideas from industry leaders designed to help you do more every day.

Join us as marketing experts Griff O’Brien of Estate Media, Elias Astuto of eXp Realty and Katie Kossev of Side share insider strategies for creating compelling content that grows income, leads and credibility.