Prices hit record highs in 2024, making affordability just as big a problem as it was on the eve of the 2007 housing bust. But this time, prices in most markets are expected to decelerate, not fall.

Americans may be rooting for home prices and mortgage rates to come crashing back to Earth in 2025, but affordability is more likely to return gradually if the decelerating economy pulls off a soft landing, forecasters say.

Assuming economic growth keeps chugging along at a healthy pace and unemployment stays low, mortgage rates might come down a hair, but aren’t expected to drop below 6 percent until 2026 or later.

Home price appreciation in many markets is expected to slow, but not reverse, as millions of homeowners continue to feel locked in to the low rate on their existing mortgage, said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corp.

“Only so much supply can come online because there’s still a lot of existing homeowners that are rate-locked into their home,” Kushi said. “More than 80 percent of existing homeowners have a rate below 6 percent, so they’re not going to be financially unlocked anytime soon.”

Home price appreciation decelerating

“I do anticipate nationally that house prices will stay positive, but [appreciation will slow to] the low single digits,” Kushi said.

That’s in line with the latest forecast from economists at Fannie Mae, who see home price appreciation decelerating from around 6.4 percent today to 3.6 percent by the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.7 percent by Q4 2026.

“Underneath that, there may well be some markets that post very small negative (price) declines,” Fannie Mae Chief Economist Mark Palim told Inman. “The dynamics we’re seeing in the housing market are a substantial regional variation because of the relative importance of new homes in different markets.”

Where help might come from

Forecasters say there are two factors that could work in favor of homebuyers in the New Year:

With existing-home prices hitting new all-time highs in 2024, homebuilders will be incentivized to complete new houses as fast as they can.

Incomes could grow faster than home prices for the first time in more than a decade.

“While mortgage rates will continue to present an affordability challenge, softening home price appreciation in 2025 could allow for nominal wage growth to exceed home price growth for the first time since 2011, helping to start a gradual improvement in homebuyer affordability conditions,” Fannie Mae economists said in commentary accompanying their latest forecast.

After growing by about 4 percent this year, Fannie Mae economists think new-home sales could continue to be a bright spot next year, forecasting that the segment will grow another 9 percent in 2025 to 755,000.

Historically, median prices for new homes have far exceeded median prices for existing homes. But knowing that affordability is an issue for many homebuyers, developers are building smaller homes that could make new homes an option for first-time homebuyers in many markets.

Since peaking at 2,519 square feet in Q1 2015, the median square footage of newly completed homes has shrunk by 14 percent, to 2,158 square feet in Q3 2024. Over that period, the price premium between the median-priced new home versus existing homes has declined from 28 percent to 4 percent.

Kushi said builders looking to break ground on more homes face a number of challenges, including regulations and labor and material costs.

Housing starts per 1,000 households, 1920-2023

The pace of new-home construction dropped far below the historical trendline during the Great Recession of 2007-09 and has yet to fully recover.

But builders had 9.5 months of inventory on their hands in October, and Kushi expects they’ll continue to offer incentives like mortgage rate buydowns to boost affordability and sales.

“I do think that [builders] have a competitive advantage over the existing-home market and that the new-home market will continue to outperform the existing-home market next year,” Kushi said.

The mortgage lock-in effect

Inventories of existing homes have been constrained by the mortgage “lock-in effect” — the financial incentive to stay in a home financed by a loan with a low rate.

Many homeowners who bought or refinanced their home at a lower rate during the pandemic might be itching to move — or simply trade up or down — but decided to stay put after doing the math.

Consider a homeowner who refinanced an outstanding mortgage balance of $500,000 on their 3,000-square-foot house in 2021 by taking out a mortgage at 3 percent with a monthly payment of about $2,100.

Downsizing to a 1,500-square foot home with a $350,000 mortgage at the current rate of around 6.9 percent would saddle them with a monthly payment of $2,300. A smaller house, a smaller mortgage, and a larger monthly payment: Not much of an incentive to make a move.

Similarly, ICE Mortgage Technology estimated in April that trading up to a home worth 25 percent more would more than double the monthly payment of the average mortgage holder.

Because homeowners in more expensive markets give up lower rates on higher balances, the lock-in effect is thought to be particularly pronounced in more expensive California metros like San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

As of mid-2024, the average homeowner’s mortgage rate was 2.54 percent lower than the current market rate, a “level of lock-in unprecedented in recent history,” according to researchers at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s federal regulator.

The lock-in effect is estimated to have prevented 1.72 million sales over the past two years, increasing home prices by an estimated 7 percent, the Federal Housing Finance Agency concluded in a recent analysis.

Home prices hit all-time highs

While rising wages have been a recent driver of inflation, would-be homebuyers have seen their income gains more than wiped out by the double whammy of rising home prices and interest rates. Higher home prices and inflation have also driven up other expenses that impact affordability, like taxes and insurance.

After the subprime housing bust and Great Recession of 2007-2009, it took more than a decade for home prices to return to their 2006 peaks, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

But home price appreciation accelerated during the pandemic when record-low mortgage rates and the rising popularity of working from home helped fuel buyer demand. Over the past five years, that index shows home price appreciation has averaged close to 9 percent a year.

As of September, national home prices were up 142 percent from their February 2012 lows and 76 percent from the 2006 high seen during the subprime lending boom, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

Although annual home price appreciation is slowing, the median sales price of existing homes climbed above $400,000 in April and hit an all-time high of $432,900 (revised) in June, according to data tracked by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

With mortgage rates at around 7 percent, NAR calculated that even homebuyers putting 20 percent down would need to earn more than $110,000 a year to qualify to buy the median-priced home and make monthly payments of $2,304.

That’s close to twice the $1,206 monthly payment on a median-priced home in 2021, when mortgage rates were closer to 3 percent and a family earning $58,000 a year could qualify to buy a $357,100 home with 20 percent down.

Nearly four out of 10 Americans surveyed by LendingTree think the housing market is at risk of crashing next year, and more than a third said they want it to — even though “a cratering housing market would likely bring down the economy with it,” LendingTree Senior Economist Jacob Channel noted.

Conforming loan limit, 2016-2025

While the national median home price has risen to the point where a big chunk of renters not earning six-figure incomes have been priced out of the market, median prices in many markets are even higher.

In 2025, mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be allowed to back single-family mortgages of up to $806,500 in most markets, and loans of up to $1.2 million in high-cost markets.

Fannie and Freddie’s conforming loan limit, which is tied to home prices, went up for the first time in a decade in 2017 — a 2 percent increase that boosted the limit by $7,100. After eight additional increases — including a record-breaking 18 percent adjustment in 2022 — the conforming loan limit has nearly doubled in less than a decade.

That’s good news for homebuyers who might otherwise have to take out jumbo mortgages that can carry higher rates and stricter underwriting requirements than loans backed by Fannie and Freddie. But the dramatic runup in the conforming loan limit could also be contributing to higher prices, critics say.

In higher-cost markets, Fannie and Freddie are allowed to purchase bigger mortgages based on a multiple of the median home value, up to a ceiling that’s equal to 150 percent of the baseline conforming loan limit.

Fannie and Freddie’s 2025 ceiling in high-cost markets will be $1,209,750 for single-family homes, $1,548,975 for two-unit properties, $1,872,225 for three-unit homes, and $2,326,875 for four-unit properties.

Mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) are going up as well, allowing homebuyers putting as little as 3.5 percent down to borrow at least $524,225 in low-cost markets in 2025 and as much as $1.2 million in high-cost markets like New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Prices vs affordability

While the increases in the raw numbers tracking home price appreciation are dramatic, they can be misleading because they don’t take into account the impact that rising incomes and fluctuations in mortgage rates can have on affordability.

The First American Real House Price Index (RHPI), which takes those factors into account, estimated in November that adjusted home prices are still about 8.5 percent lower than the peak seen during the 2006 housing boom.

But in recent years, the First American RHPI suggests affordability — or “house-buying power” — declined significantly in the aftermath of the pandemic, thanks to the run-up in mortgage rates.

House-buying power declines



During the pandemic, as household incomes climbed and mortgage rates plummeted to 2.8 percent, Americans saw their house-buying power climb to a peak of $499,535 in August 2021 as measured by the RHPI.

But by October 2022, as mortgage rates climbed toward 7 percent, house-buying power had declined by 33 percent to $334,791. House-buying power has rebounded this year but remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

The latest reading of First American’s RHPI showed that as of November, the typical American could afford to buy a $376,740 house — down 13 percent from January 2020, the eve of the pandemic — despite the fact that household income rose by nearly 24 percent over that period, to $84,889.

The difference? Mortgage rates climbed from an average of 3.6 percent in January 2020 to 6.8 percent in November 2024.

Another way to look at affordability is to measure what share of household income is needed to buy a median-priced home.

Homes were last affordable in March 2021: HOAM



By that measure, housing affordability is just as big a problem as it was at the peak of the 2006 housing boom, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM).

Covering the principal and interest payments, property taxes and insurance on the median-priced home in October would consume 45 percent of median household income, according to data tracked by HOAM.

Home purchases that consume more than 30 percent of the buyer’s household income are considered unaffordable by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

By that yardstick, the last time homes were affordable was March 2021, when the median home price was $290,000 and mortgage rates averaged 3.1 percent.

“It’s potential first-time home buyers that are most challenged, because they don’t have the equity from the sale of an existing home to bring to the closing table,” Kushi said.

While downpayment assistance programs can be “very beneficial” for those buyers, “the long-term, sustainable solution to the housing market challenge is more supply,” Kushi said.

As builders break ground on more homes — and existing homeowners get more comfortable about leaving “ultra-low mortgage rates” behind, Kushi said — “more supply will allow house prices to gradually come down.”

But affordability “is going to continue to be an issue, given how unaffordable the housing market is, even if you have some positive movement,” Palim said.

