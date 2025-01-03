Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The opening shots of Netflix’s new show No Good Deed offer a kind of visual metaphor for the real estate experience.

Beginning with sweeping images of Los Angeles — a row of houses, a busy street, a colonnade of Mexican fan palms — the camera gradually zeros in on a single corner, then (presumably via some fancy drone piloting) swoops down and goes inside one particular home. It’s the Zillow experience, in pictures.

No Good Deed, which premiered in December, runs with that premise over an eight-episode arc. And if you’re looking for the tldr, it’s not a perfect show. But it is chock full of strong performances and, perhaps most charmingly, functions as a rare dive into the powerful symbolic journey of buying or selling a home.

The story begins with couple Lydia and Paul Morgan, played by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, respectively, who are somewhat reluctantly selling their home in L.A.’s ritzy Los Feliz neighborhood. The property has been in the Morgan family for generations, but the couple has apparently run out of money. And anyway, they’re grappling with the death of their son, which took place in the home under mysterious circumstances that only become clear over the course of the show’s run.

The drama, at least in the earlier episodes, largely focuses on the Morgans struggle to sell the home — he wants to, she doesn’t — and the three couples vying to buy it. There’s the washed up soap star and his scheming wife, played by Luke Wilson and Linda Cardellini. There’s the lawyer-doctor power couple, played by Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu. And there’s the pregnant newly weds, played by O-T Fagbenle and Teyonah Parris. Each couple is grappling with their own demons — demons they hope a new home might help drive away.

If you recognize many of those names, that’s a big part of the show’s charm. Unlike, say, Only Murders in the Building that has seen its quality fall in direct proportion to the number of celebrities who cram into the cast, No Good Deed manages to remain engaging despite the audience’s familiarity with its many famous faces. That’s probably in part due to the relative parity in fame the various actors enjoy. Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano are both famous from beloved sitcoms, and there’s no Meryl Streep — which is to say, someone believed to act at an entirely different level — who distractingly pops up every episode or two.

And it’s also probably due to the work the actors put in. Kudrow and Romano in particular go hard in this show, often treating it as a full drama despite the episodes’ sitcom run times. Indeed, Matt Rogers as a delightful if ethically dubious real estate agent straight out of a reality show is one of the few actors who puts in a conventionally comedic performance.

All of which is a long way to say that if you liked shows such as Friends, Everybody Loves Raymond, Broad City or Freaks and Geeks, No Good Deed is probably a fun enough watch for the actors alone. Show creator Liz Feldman also originated Netflix’s Dead to Me, and producer-director Silver Tree ran The Flight Attendant — both shows whose influence is abundantly clear in No Good Deed.

There are times, though, that strong acting can’t quite overcome the show’s weaknesses. Later in the season, the action focuses increasingly on the mysterious death of the Morgans’ son, a direction that introduces a number of plot holes. The characters’ behavior also becomes less believable. It’s easy to imagine, for instance, a family struggling with tragedy opting to sell their house. Or a couple with a baby on the way wanting to move. It’s much harder to imagine upper middle class Angelenos suddenly behaving like they’re in a film noir.

In other words, the more No Good Deed becomes a caper, the more it strays from the genuinely poignant truth propelling its core. That truth posits that real estate matters. Fundamentally, the show is about the way a physical structure assumes symbolic meaning. The Morgans want to sell their home seemingly in part because of its association to the death of their son. But also, they want to not sell it for the same reason. The house has become a vessel for a lifetime of both pain and joy.

The details are different for each couple in the show, but the symbolism is a recurring theme. For Luke Wilson’s soap star, buying the home would be a way to downsize, but also a way to demonstrate his masculinity. For Teyonah Parris’ expectant mother, the property becomes wrapped up in intergenerational anxiety and her sense of independence. And so on.

More than the acting or the Instagram-worthy settings — the Morgans’ home is stunning — it’s this realization that makes No Good Deed remarkable. The show understands the difference between a house and a home. And critically, it correctly identifies the experience of buying or selling a home as a descent into a symbolic journey. It’s real estate as myth-making. Real estate as origin story.

If you talk to real estate professionals, one of the most common things you hear is that buying or selling a home is the biggest deal most people will ever do. Also, many people do it at moments — a wedding, a birth, a death — of great significance. This argument has taken center stage during a period of tumult for the real estate industry, and is presented as justification for the existence of agents and a broader ecosystem of real estate services. People need pros, the thinking goes, because these deals matter.

So it’s surprising, in that context, that so few creative works actually wrestle with why the deals matter. Reality TV is obsessed with real estate, but mostly to present casts of lovable (or, lovably hate-able) egomaniac clowns. Real estate agents appear often in movies, but more often than not in bit roles. It’s rare for a real estate transaction on screen to take place outside of a story’s first act.

In No Good Deed, on the other hand, the deal drags on through all eight episodes. The writers don’t always understand the specific procedures involved in selling a house, and Cardellini’s character at one point discusses her “Re-LA-tor.” But even with its flaws, No Good Deed seems to fundamentally agree with the pros: Buying or selling a home is the biggest deal most people will ever do. And sure, that’s in part due to the money involved. But is also because there is nothing in life as laden with meaning as home.

