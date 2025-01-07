Social media is shifting, Jessi Healey breaks down the differences between Threads and Bluesky to help you find the platform that fits your style and goals.

Social media users have been leaving X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) for some time, but recent events have accelerated the migration. Concerns over the platform’s management and controversial political affiliations have driven many to seek alternatives that better align with their values and needs.

According to NPR and Similarweb data, Bluesky gained over a million users daily following the U.S. election, pushing its total user base to 20 million. Similarly, Threads has continued to grow steadily since its 2023 launch, boasting a robust 275 million active users.

With Bluesky recently topping the App Store in the social media category, it’s clear these platforms are gaining traction as X users seek alternatives.

Are you considering a move to Threads, Bluesky or both? Whether you’re ready to leave X or just looking for a fresh social media experience, here’s what you need to know about these platforms to determine which — if either — fits your business.

What they have in common

Threads and Bluesky were designed as alternatives to X, focusing on written content rather than photos or videos. Threaded posts — where conversations unfold in a continuous, nested format — are central to their functionality, and Threads takes its name from this feature.

Key similarities

Written-first interface: Both prioritize text-based engagement.

Community-driven focus: Their lack of paid advertising (for now) fosters less promotional, more conversational environments.

However, brands that thrive on these platforms focus on engagement rather than promotion. Success requires participating in discussions, offering value and contributing authentically rather than overtly advertising services.

These platforms may not be the right fit for those who aren’t comfortable with social media or don’t enjoy engaging with written content.

Pro Tip: Before posting, observe each platform’s culture. Keeping with the vibe of the community is crucial to success.

Bluesky: A new take on old Twitter

Jack Dorsey created Bluesky during his tenure at Twitter, and it later became an independent platform. Now led by CEO Jay Graber, Bluesky distinguishes itself as a decentralized platform built on the AT Protocol, allowing users greater control over their feeds and content.

What sets Bluesky apart:

Customizable feeds: Users can create or follow topic-specific feeds, much like hashtags on Twitter but with more control. This is a significant advantage over Threads, where feed customization is currently limited.

User-first moderation: Anti-toxicity features and customizable algorithms enable users to shape their experiences.

Real-time updates: Bluesky’s algorithm excels in delivering timely, relevant content, making it a preferred choice for academics, journalists and those seeking immediate updates.

Cultural note: Many niche communities, such as “science Twitter,” have migrated to Bluesky. This aligns the platform more with thoughtful, professional discussions rather than lifestyle content.

Threads: Instagram for words

Threads, launched by Meta, integrates closely with Instagram, requiring users to link their accounts. While it has rapidly grown in size, its algorithm prioritizes discoverability and engagement over real-time updates, which can feel less organic compared to Bluesky.

What sets Threads apart:

Instagram integration: Users can easily connect with their existing Instagram audience.

Lifestyle-oriented content: Threads leans toward casual, aesthetic-driven discussions.

No direct messaging: Though DMs aren’t available, users can message via Instagram as a workaround.

Threads’ algorithm often pushes suggested content alongside posts from followed accounts, which can be helpful for newer users but less personal for seasoned ones.

Pro Tip: Threads is ideal for businesses focused on visual storytelling or engaging niche communities tied to lifestyle and aesthetics.

My take: Choose your vibe

I’ve used and enjoyed both platforms, but each serves a different purpose. Bluesky feels like old Twitter — a hub for real-time updates and thoughtful discussions. Threads, however, feels like Instagram for words, focusing on curated, aesthetic-driven content.

Both platforms are enjoyable, but their distinct vibes make them suited for different communities:

Bluesky: Ideal for niche markets and professional engagement through curated feeds.

Threads: Perfect for lifestyle-focused brands leveraging visual storytelling.

Both platforms will eventually monetize — Bluesky may introduce subscription models to avoid ads, while Threads will likely follow Instagram’s ad-heavy approach.

Final advice: Engage authentically

For businesses, these platforms reward genuine interaction over promotion.

To succeed:

Find your community: Participate in discussions before promoting your business. Provide value: Share insights, education or behind-the-scenes content that resonates with your audience. Mind your tone: Social media is a conversation, not a broadcast. Avoid publishing and walking away — engage meaningfully.

Examples for real estate professionals:

On Bluesky, create or follow feeds for local housing discussions or sustainable development trends.

Share behind-the-scenes home tours or lifestyle posts that reflect your brand on Threads.

While building a presence on new platforms takes time, authentic engagement will yield better results than ever on newer platforms like these two. Choose the platform that aligns with your style and audience, and commit to participating in a way that adds value to the conversation.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.