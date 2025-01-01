Discover which Inman newsletter fits your real estate style with our quick quiz. From actionable tips to breaking news, find your perfect match — or subscribe to more than one.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Finding the right Inman newsletter is like finding the perfect home: It fits your needs and makes your life easier. Whether you are an agent, broker or luxury market expert, Inman offers a variety of newsletters designed to keep you informed and inspired.

Not sure where to start? Take the quiz below to find your match. If you are an agent looking for tangible takeaways, Agent Edge might be right for you. The Basics covers essential industry insights for first-year agents.

Brokers and team leaders can develop leadership strategies with Broker Edge or Teams Beat. AM and PM Headlines deliver updates twice daily for the latest breaking news,

Do you prefer curated weekend reads? Check out the Weekenders. Luxury-focused professionals will love Luxury Lens, and those looking for market updates can turn to Mortgage Brief. There is something for everyone.

Inman newsletters are tailored to real estate professionals at every stage of their careers. With so many great options, why stop at just one? Take the quiz to find your perfect match — or subscribe to multiple newsletters to stay informed on everything that matters in real estate.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Threads.