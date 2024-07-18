Is it still impolite to talk about politics? Maybe not, and social media expert Jessi Healey says talking about it might gain you more followers than you think.

It’s been said that you should never discuss religion or politics in polite company. However, it may be time to rethink that rule, especially for real estate agents navigating the digital age.

As professionals, most of us have been conditioned to shy away from topics like politics, especially on social media, which is often still seen as a social faux pas by many.

I wholeheartedly disagree with that take, though. It may feel like a safer option. After all, staying neutral on topics considered high-risk for heated conversations, like politics, religion and others, can cost you — or at least it seems to. But don’t let rage-filled comments fool you. Often, saying something controversial can pay off, believe it or not.

Time and time again, brands have taken a hard stance on a hot-button topic, and it helped them far more than it hurt them. If any old saying is right, it’s: “There’s no such thing as bad publicity.”

Small businesses and brands often feel those risks — and the payoffs — are for bigger brands. It’s different when operating with people you see and interact with daily. I won’t say that’s not true, but I think that’s exactly why talking about politics matters even more for small businesses. When people know you, what you say carries the gravity of your own personal integrity and matters much more to those listening.

Discourse about the world and community around us is a duty we all have, and the ability to have civil discourse is quickly disappearing, as almost everyone has certainly observed in this turbulent election year. Staying silent and ignoring the elephant (or donkey) in the room isn’t going to help; we need leaders, especially those on a local and community level, to lead and set the example for how to share thoughts and opinions without attacking others.

Why you should be talking about politics

It’s part of being authentic

In today’s noisy digital world, authenticity is crucially important. People want to know the real you and what you stand for. By sharing your political views, you show your audience that you are more than just a business — you’re a person with beliefs and values. This can create a deeper connection with your followers, who may share or respect your viewpoints.

You’ll gain more followers than you lose in the long run

Yes, you might lose followers who disagree with your stance, but those who stay or join you because of your views will likely be more engaged and loyal. They see you as a voice for their own beliefs and are more likely to support and promote your business. Plus, even negative comments can positively affect your reach on social media platforms, and more people will be able to find and follow you.

Learning to have civil discourse is everyone’s duty

Engaging in political discussions is a great way to model and encourage civil discourse. It’s important to show that people can have different opinions and communicate respectfully. Doing so contributes to a healthier public dialogue and demonstrates leadership in your community.

Most people like to do business with someone making a positive impact in the real world around them, and they will not only endorse with their dollars but also recommend brands they believe in.

How to talk about politics

Share your genuine opinions as a leader in your community

People respect leaders who are honest and transparent. Sharing your genuine opinions can help establish you as a thought leader. Remember to present your views in a way that invites dialogue rather than conflict.

Educate your followers on how politics can affect them and change their life

Politics impacts everyone’s lives in various ways. By educating your followers on these impacts, especially concerning homeownership and real estate, you provide valuable information to help them make informed decisions. Focus on how policies and political changes can affect your community and the future of the real estate market.

Be the local expert and focus more on local politics

National politics can be polarizing, but local politics often directly impact your community and business. Position yourself as a local expert who understands and can explain the intricacies of local political issues like zoning, property taxes, schools and roads. This can help you build credibility and trust within your community.

Don’t forget about the Code of Ethics

Always be respectful, and never attack or shame a political opponent, especially their supporters. Civil discourse should be your goal. Always keep the Realtor Code of Ethics in mind. If expressing your thoughts or opinion can be viewed as discrimination against someone else, skip it. Disrespectful comments or personal attacks can tarnish your reputation, alienate potential customers and jeopardize your career. Stick to the issues and focus on constructive dialogue.

Talking about politics on social media can be a powerful way to connect with your audience and demonstrate leadership. Discussing politics, especially at the local level, can uniquely position a real estate agent as a trusted community leader and local expert.

By being authentic, focusing on education and maintaining respectful discourse, you can navigate these conversations successfully and potentially gain more engaged and loyal followers.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager who specializes in real estate. She can be found on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Threads.