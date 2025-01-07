Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

In today’s competitive real estate landscape, non-contingent offers are a powerful tool for real estate investors and buyers. Waiving standard contingencies — such as inspections or financing — can significantly boost your chances of securing a property.

From my experience investing in high-stakes markets like California, where all-cash offers are common, I’ve seen how impactful this edge can be. Yet, while this approach can make your offer shine, it’s essential to understand the risks and navigate them with precision.

Here’s how you can help your clients leverage non-contingent offers effectively.

What is a non-contingent offer?

A non-contingent offer, also known as an unconditional offer, indicates a buyer’s willingness to forgo certain protections typically available in real estate transactions. This often includes waiving inspection contingencies or financing conditions, allowing buyers to present a streamlined, risk-free proposal to sellers.

The goal is to show readiness to close quickly and with minimal fuss, which can make such offers particularly appealing in competitive markets where multiple bids are common. By eliminating potential obstacles, buyers can enhance their chances of securing a property, though they also assume greater risk by committing to the purchase without contingencies.

Risks of non-contingent offers

While non-contingent offers can be enticing, they come with significant risks. Waiving inspection contingencies means your clients could encounter hidden issues with the property down the line. Taking full responsibility for due diligence is important — don’t let them rely solely on inspection reports and seller disclosures. Conducting their own inspections and research is essential.

Whenever I’m looking at a prospective property for investment, I personally prefer to bring in trusted general contractors to assess potential repairs. This approach ensures that I’m fully informed and helps avoid costly surprises later on.

3 steps to an effective and informed non-contingent offer

Are you and your client ready to navigate a non-contingent offer? Here’s how to increase your chances of a positive outcome:

1. Be thorough with preparations

Before your client submits a non-contingent offer, emphasize the importance of a comprehensive property inspection. Encourage them to go beyond the basics:

assess the structural integrity and foundation, as repairs can be expensive

inspect the plumbing and test the HVAC system to ensure it’s functioning properly

leave the water running during the inspection to check for temperature changes or leaks

verify that all renovations were completed with the necessary permits

inquire about warranties on recent home improvements.

2. Be upfront with qualifications and strengths

As an agent, you play a huge role in helping your clients make a strong first impression. Encourage your buyer to showcase their financial readiness right from the outset. Work with them to prepare an introduction letter and ensure they provide proof of funds in an appropriate format. Don’t leave it to the seller’s agent to chase down financials — assist your client in gathering bank statements and connecting with their loan officer or mortgage provider for any necessary details.

If financing is involved, ensure your client includes a pre-qualification or pre-approval letter to demonstrate they’re ready to move forward. By proactively sharing these details, you build trust and position your client as a serious, prepared buyer eager to make things happen.

3. Be ready to act fast

When your client decides to make a non-contingent offer, it’s time to adopt an aggressive strategy. One of the biggest advantages of this approach is the potential to close at a below-market price. Remind your client to leverage the reduced risk they’re offering the seller by presenting a time-sensitive deal.

In competitive bidding scenarios, a well-prepared offer backed by clear financials and a tight timeline can sway the seller in your client’s favor. Your prompt action and strategic positioning can make all the difference in sealing the deal.

Is the non-contingent strategy right for your client?

In competitive markets, especially where buyers expect turnkey homes, non-contingent offers work especially well. I recently purchased such a property in Atherton, California, one of the most expensive ZIP Codes in the U.S. The home had significant deferred maintenance, deterring many buyers. However, we saw an opportunity.

In markets like this, properties with deferred maintenance can sit for longer, creating chances for savvy investors. We focused on thorough due diligence: obtaining a land survey, checking the foundation’s quality, and ensuring a clean title with no liens.

Acting quickly, we submitted an all-cash, non-contingent offer within a week, with a fast closing period of just seven days. By collaborating closely with our agent from Sotheby’s, we bolstered our offer’s credibility and ultimately secured the property at nearly 20 percent below the listing price.

Navigating the competitive real estate landscape with non-contingent offers can set your clients apart, but it’s crucial to determine if this strategy fits their goals. Assess their financial stability and risk tolerance — are they prepared for potential hidden issues? If they’re confident, a non-contingent offer might be a smart move.

Analyze local market conditions as well. Are properties moving quickly, with buyers expecting turnkey homes? If you notice homes with deferred maintenance lingering on the market, that could signal an opportunity.

Encourage your clients to conduct thorough due diligence and help them look beyond surface issues. By providing insights from trusted contractors and your market expertise, you can guide them toward informed decisions and help transform potential pitfalls into pathways for success.

Zain Jaffer is the CEO of Zain Ventures, a family office with $100 million-plus in assets, specializing in real estate, technology startups and private equity. Connect with Zane on Instagram and LinkedIn.