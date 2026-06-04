Your budget turns big goals into real numbers — and real numbers into a clear game plan for how many homes you need to sell.

You love sales, you love people, and you love the idea of being your own boss. Now you have the license to prove it. Welcome to real estate entrepreneurship.

Your brokerage will train you to sell. But who’s going to teach you to run a business? That’s where a budget comes in.

Your budget: The fuel gauge for your business

Think of your business plan as a road map and your budget as the fuel gauge. The map tells you where you’re going. The fuel gauge tells you whether you have enough to get there. Even the best map won’t save you when you run out of gas on the highway.

Your budget turns big goals into real numbers — and real numbers into a clear game plan for how many homes you need to sell.

Build your budget in 4 steps

We like to keep it simple, so our budget is divided into four steps.

List your business expenses: Everything it costs to run your real estate practice. List your personal living expenses: Rent, groceries, car — the cost of your life outside of work. Set your wealth goals: Even in Year One, start saving. Aim for a rainy day fund of three to six months of expenses. Contributing to a Roth IRA from the very beginning can be a game-changer — thanks to compound growth, even small, consistent contributions can grow to over $17 million over a 40-year career. Start early. Estimate your taxes: As a self-employed agent, you owe income tax plus self-employment tax. Your tax preparer can help you get a handle on this so April is never a gut punch.

Add it all up: business expenses + personal expenses + wealth goals + taxes = the total you need to earn in commissions. That’s your sales target for the year.

Common business expenses for real estate agents

The only way to measure your profit is to include all of your expenses. This is a handy list:

MLS dues and NAR/state association membership fees

License renewal and continuing education

Errors and omissions (E&O) insurance

Brokerage desk fees and commission splits

Transaction coordination fees

Business cards and printed marketing materials

Professional website and CRM subscription

Lead generation platforms (Zillow, Realtor.com, etc.)

Social media and digital advertising

Professional photography and videography

Yard signs, lockboxes and open house supplies

Postage, mailers and client gifts

Mileage and auto expenses (Keep a log. It’s deductible!)

Laptop, tablet and tech tools

DocuSign or e-signature platform

QuickBooks or accounting software

Coaching, courses and conference fees

Common personal (living) expenses

Here are common living expenses to factor into your plan:

Rent or mortgage payment

Utilities: electric, gas, water, internet

Car payment, auto insurance and maintenance

Gas (personal driving)

Health, dental and vision insurance (you pay this yourself!)

Life insurance

Groceries and dining out

Household supplies and personal care

Clothing and dry cleaning

Gym membership and fitness

Entertainment, hobbies and subscriptions

Student loans or credit card debt payments

Child care or dependent expenses

Pet care

Vacation fund

4 habits that keep your budget healthy

Be fiscally fit and follow these four habits throughout your career. Your financial advisor and accountant will be pleased.

Keep business and personal money separate. Open a business checking account and get a business credit card. Use it only for business. Tax time will thank you.

Build your rainy day fund from Day One. Real estate income is like farming; you plant in January and may not harvest until June. Save three to six months of expenses as a cushion before anything else.

Know your taxes before you owe them. Learn to estimate quarterly taxes and maximize your deductions. More money in your pocket, less going to the IRS.

Track your numbers monthly. A simple tool like QuickBooks lets you compare budget versus actual every month. If you’re overspending or underearning, you’ll catch it early — and you can adjust before it becomes a real problem.

Wealth goals to build into your budget

A proactive budget is more than a list of numbers. These wealth goals help you get on track and stay on track:

Rainy day fund (3–6 months of expenses) — your No. 1 Year One priority

Roth IRA or traditional IRA contributions

SEP-IRA or solo 401(k) for self-employed agents

Real estate investment savings

General investment or brokerage account

There you have it — Your 1st budget

You’ve just done something most new agents skip entirely: You looked at the full picture — your business, your life and your future, all in one place. A budget won’t close deals for you, but it makes sure every deal you close actually moves the needle.

Congratulations, and here’s to a spectacular first year!