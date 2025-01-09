Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The listing of the future

Having the best listing possible and marketing it efficiently is the goal of every agent. Patrick Kearns of OJO discusses how tech innovation is changing the landscape of listings with proptech consultant Jonathan Klein and Matt Hendricks of Zillow.

They unpack balancing listings built for agents versus those built with consumers in mind and traversing the roadblocks to widespread adoption for any company wanting to enter the portal space.

