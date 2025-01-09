Looking for a way to fight the lock-in effect in your market? According to real estate expert Ricky Carruth, new construction and builder incentives are the keys.

Here’s a game-changing strategy that can help you build your real estate business to seven figures annually. Back in 2008, I used foreclosures to skyrocket my business to one million dollars a year. Now, in today’s market, there’s a different golden opportunity: new construction.

Why new construction is your secret weapon

Let me paint you a picture of why this is such an incredible opportunity right now. We’re seeing builders offering massive incentives — we’re talking rate buydowns, closing costs coverage, appliance packages and even price reductions from the peak we saw earlier this year.

But here’s the real kicker: you’re not just selling new construction. You’re using it as your ticket to building lasting relationships that will explode your business over the next few years.

Think about this: 88 percent of mortgaged U.S. homeowners currently have a rate below 6 percent, with 78 percent under 5 percent and about 59 percent at 4 percent. When you can offer someone a brand-new home with a rate buydown to 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent (compared to current market rates above 7 percent), you’re not just making a sale — you’re becoming their hero.

The 3-step strategy to success

Step 1: Know your product inside and out

First things first: you need to become an expert on new construction in your market. Here’s your action plan:

Identify all the new subdivisions in your area.

Connect with builders like DR Horton, KB Homes and Lennar.

Get the inside scoop on all their incentives, rate buydowns and closing cost assistance.

Request subdivision plots showing available homes and lots.

Build relationships with the on-site agents.

Walk through every model home and know these communities like the back of your hand.

Take a full day to do this research. Trust me, it’s worth it. You want to be able to speak confidently about every aspect of these opportunities when you’re talking to potential clients.

Step 2: Target your prospects strategically

Now, who are your ideal prospects? Think bigger than just the obvious candidates. Look at:

Owners of smaller, older homes within a few miles of the new subdivisions

Properties in similar price ranges (people might want new versus old at the same price point)

Even more expensive homes — some folks might want to downsize into something new

Properties within a 5-10 mile radius (don’t limit yourself too much)

Remember: You’re not just looking for people who want new construction. You’re looking for opportunities to start conversations about real estate in general. The new construction angle is your foot in the door, but your real goal is to understand what these prospects want to do in real estate, whether it’s tomorrow or five years from now.

Step 3: Make the perfect pitch

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. Your approach might sound something like this:

“Hey Mr. Johnson, this is [Your Name] with [Your Company]. How are you today?”

Let them answer.

“Great! Me, too … I’m enjoying the day. Isn’t it beautiful?”

Let them reply and go with the flow here. Then…

“Well, I don’t want to take up too much of your time, but I noticed you’ve got a house over on Grand Oak. I’ve got a brand-new home just down the road that I think you might be interested in — you’d be the first owner, and we’ve got some incredible incentives right now. Would you like to hear more?”

If they’re interested, fantastic! If not, that’s okay, too. Your follow-up is crucial:

“Is there an agent you typically work with when buying or selling?”

“What are your real estate plans for the next few years?”

“Would you be interested in investment properties if I came across a great deal?”

The key is to keep the conversation flowing naturally and show genuine interest in their needs. Remember, you’re not trying to make a sale — you’re trying to make a friend who owns real estate.

The long game that pays off

Here’s what makes this strategy so powerful: it’s not about the immediate sale. It’s about planting seeds that will grow your business exponentially over the next few years. Every conversation is an opportunity to add someone to your database, build a relationship and become their go-to real estate expert.

My goal was always to make five new friends who owned real estate every single day. I added them to my weekly email list, stayed in touch and watched my business explode over the course of a couple of years. And guess what? I made plenty of money in the meantime, too.

The truth is, there’s nothing standing between you and a million-dollar real estate business except thousands of one-on-one conversations with people in your market. New construction is your perfect excuse to have those conversations right now.

So what are you waiting for? Get out there, identify your new construction opportunities, make those calls, and start building the relationships that will take your business to the next level. Remember, this market won’t last forever — the time to take advantage of these builder incentives is now.

Your future self will thank you for the seeds you plant today. Now get out there and make it happen.

Ricky Carruth is a coach, speaker and real estate expert. Connect with Ricky on Linkedin and YouTube.