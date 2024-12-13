Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

ActivePipe is an email marketing solution for the real estate industry.

Platforms: Browser, mobile-responsive

Ideal for: Brokerages, teams and agents

Top selling points:

• Intent-based campaign templates

• Recipient behavior-based automations

• Dynamic listing marketing

• Landing page creation

• SmartSend campaign flow

Top concern(s):

Primarily, that some aspiring users may feel compelled to switch over to other components of the MoxiWorks ecosystem to obtain the most value, hindering adoption.

What you should know

ActivePipe is an email campaign creator and sales workflow solution that leverages advanced consumer behavior analytics to make cadence, content and measurement as easy, or more so, than its industry competitors. The product relies heavily on consumer-first features to help the agent make quick, behavior-based decisions on what to send to who when.

If your content isn’t gaining traction, ActivePipe can automatically throttle back the pace of sending to ensure your domain doesn’t end up on the email sender naughty list, to exercise a seasonal metaphor. This is a great method for alleviating the risk of letting email sequences run on auto-pilot despite dismal audience reactions.

ActivePipe helps users build content based on list intent (first-time buyers, investors, upsized, mortgage need, seller, etc.) and, in what I think is a fresh take on content delivery, dynamically alters the listings being sent based on the recipient’s reaction to them, or their status in the market.

That means it helps you better understand what your buyer is after before you think a market-wide tour is in order. It gets nourished by the shifting intent of your audience, adjusting content as their preferences ebb and flow increasing the odds that when the market and intent align, your email will be there.

Email marketing is worthless without proactive follow-up. Otherwise, light your marketing budget on fire and warm your hands. Thus, the software allows for the quick creation of landing pages associated with every send to deliver calls to action for listing appointments, contact updates, loan information and as another tactic for your audience to tell you more about themselves.

It has a survey builder, too, and a simple system for your list’s members to categorize themselves. Are they merely curious about the market? Prequalified? Downsizing? A couple of clicks is all it takes.

Remember, there are never enough opportunities for you to learn something about the person to whom you are selling yourself. I mean, it’s why Meta and Amazon are what they are. Everything is a chance to capture data and insights; even your non-opens tell you something. Even a deleted email means something.

It should be expected that any email builder you’re considering deploys a simple creation experience, which is the case here. ActivePipe has a drag-and-drop content builder that has all the widgets, text boxes, gallery builders, article summaries, video insertion capabilities (YouTube, for example) and image managers one needs.

Gone, too, are the days of having to write your own emails, but rest assured, you can edit and approve the provided content as needed before it flies away. Campaign and email-specific engagement reporting, follow-up recommendations, contact activity alerts, historic metrics and other such valuable marketing needs are all intact here and made easy to access, delivered in a modern consumer-inspired front end that eases adoption and encourages everyday use.

A lot of what made ActivePipe great to begin with is what drove MoxiWorks to acquire it, and it’s only since been enhanced from there with fast integrations with its MoxiWorks’ sister products.

I’ll add that ActivePipe, while easy and intelligent, is best left to the hands of your marketing staff.

Despite its automation, Smart Send functionality and other low barriers to entry, any office wanting to win business in the New Year will be best served when its email outreach is made part of an organization-wide business acquisition strategy. (Please note: I’m going to be reiterating this take a lot in the coming quarters.) Sure, each agent should, and with ActivePipe can, have their own “send identity,” but brand uniformity is always superior, and it never helps to have 120 seemingly brand disparate, strategically fragmented messages pummeling your database’s inboxes.

To summarize, ActivePipe goes a long way toward exposing the myth of the “drip campaign,” a term I don’t like that serves to perpetuate the notion that as long as you’re sending something every month, it’s better than nothing. It’s not true, so do better in the coming year. Be active.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.