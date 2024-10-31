With time and consistent effort, coach Ricky Carruth writes, you’ll watch your real estate career transform from a daily grind into a glorious success.

October is New Agent Month at Inman. Follow along as we go deeper on the tools, tech and tips you’ll need to survive and thrive in 2024. For curated content crafted just for first-year agents, be sure to subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Basics.

In the world of real estate, there’s a curious paradox that many agents overlook: it’s often easier to make $100,000 in a month than it is to make $100,000 in a year. Sounds impossible? Let’s dive into how you can transform your real estate career and make this a reality.

The 4 stages of a real estate agent’s career

To understand the journey ahead, we need to recognize the four key stages of a real estate agent’s career:

Untrained agent (0-$50,000/year): You’re new to the game, working part-time, and learning the ropes. At this stage, you’re likely working two to 10 hours a week and operating on a 95 percent high-pressure, 5 percent relationship-building model. Producer ($50,000-$250,000/year): You’ve learned the process of a deal and are working full-time, putting in 40 to 50 hours a week. Your approach has shifted to about 75 percent high-pressure and 25 percent relationship-building. Top producer ($250,000-$750,000/year): You’ve realized the importance of scalability and are building a business, not just closing deals. Your focus is now 25 percent high-pressure and 75 percent relationship-building. Diamond producer ($1 million+/year): You’ve built a machine that generates passive leads. You’re working 20-30 hours a week, with 95 percent of your business coming from repeat clients and referrals. At this point, you operate at a 95 percent low-pressure, 5 percent high-pressure style knowing exactly when to use that 5 percent.

The power of belief and visualization

The journey from untrained agent to diamond producer begins in your mind. You must believe in your future and visualize your success before you can achieve it. This concept, known as prospection, is far more powerful than allowing your past to dictate your present (determinism).

Many successful agents, myself included, started with nothing more than a dream. Even when facing setbacks like bankruptcy or foreclosure, it’s crucial to use these experiences as fuel rather than letting them define your future.

Making the decision to succeed

Once you’ve visualized your future, the next step is to make a firm decision to succeed. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.” This isn’t just flowery language – it’s a principle that plays out in real estate through what I call “phone call karma.”

When you commit to making your calls and putting in the work, good things happen. Maybe not directly from those calls, but opportunities arise. It’s as if the universe is rewarding your commitment to doing what needs to be done.

Building the machine: Creating a sustainable business

The key to transitioning from a grind to a sustainable, million-dollar business is to build a machine — your brand. According to Myron Golden, a strong brand is “a name that reminds you of a story that people want be in.” Your goal is to become the agent people want to work with before they even meet you.

To build this machine, you need to scale the unscalable. The foundation of real estate success is one-on-one conversations, which seem inherently unscalable. However, by changing your perspective, you can turn these conversations into seeds that grow into dozens of deals over your career by simply utilizing a weekly email that goes out to your entire database on the same day of the week forever. This way, no one you ever meet will ever forget who you are, what you do and that you are here to help.

Here’s how the machine works:

Year 1: You prospect heavily, gaining new leads.

Year 2: Those Year 1 Those Year 1 leads become warm leads, thanks to your weekly email. You also gain new leads this year, which adds to your database.

Years 3-7+: This pattern continues, with each year’s leads staying warm and new leads being added until you have compounded your database into a residual, lead-sending monster.

The result? Your business grows exponentially, even if you maintain the same level of prospecting effort each year.

The path to $100K a month

As your machine gains momentum, you’ll progress through the stages we discussed earlier. By the time you reach Diamond Producer status, you’ll have built a database so robust that you no longer need to actively prospect. Your business will maintain its size through repeat clients and referrals, allowing you to make $100,000 a month while working just 20 to 30 hours a week.

This isn’t a theory — it’s a proven path that many successful agents have followed, including myself.

Key takeaways for your million-dollar shift

Believe in your future: Visualize your success, and don’t let past setbacks define you. Make a firm decision to succeed: Commit fully to your goals and put in the work. Build your machine: Create a brand and system that works for you 24/7. Scale the unscalable: Turn one-on-one conversations into seeds for future business. Consistent communication: Keep your leads warm year after year. Patience and persistence: Remember, you reap what you sow, but not when you sow.

The journey from grinding out $100,000 a year to effortlessly earning $100,000 a month is not about working harder; it’s about working smarter. It begins with believing in your future and making a firm decision to succeed. Then, it’s about building a machine — a brand and a database — that works for you even when you’re not working.

Start planting those seeds today through meaningful conversations and relationship-building. With time and consistent effort, you’ll watch your real estate career transform from a daily grind into a glorious success, achieving that coveted $100,000 month with less effort than you ever thought possible.

Ricky Carruth is a coach, speaker and real estate expert. Connect with Ricky on Linkedin and YouTube.