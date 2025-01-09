Chaos carried into the new year with the abrupt resignations of two past presidents. In response, 2025 President-Elect George Kypreos released a video addressing concerns with the association.

Las Vegas Realtors, a trade organization serving nearly 16,000 agents, endured a turbulent 2024 marked by controversies, shakeups and at least one physical altercation that has left the association’s future and reputation under scrutiny.

But the chaos isn’t over. On Thursday, the organization announced that outgoing President Merri Perry and Joshua Campa, the 2024 president-elect, had resigned from the board of directors and all committees, effective immediately.

In response, 2025 President-Elect George Kypreos released a video addressing concerns with the association while also pledging to release a series of videos to explain the leadership changes and keep members updated. “The first step is being honest about our failures, accepting responsibility and promising to do better, no matter what the cost,” he said in a video first uploaded on Friday.

The turmoil stems from a chaotic 2024 for the trade organization, which was plagued by allegations of election tampering, breaches of confidentiality, suspensions, resignations and public scandals, according to members.

Reflecting on 2024, Kypreos admitted, “We found ourselves preoccupied with egos and power struggles instead of highlighting the ethics and transparency.”

“We’ve become a sideshow,” he added. “I’m shutting down the sideshow for good — the neon lights, cheap tricks, endless distractions.”

While Perry has not commented publicly on her resignation, Campa issued a statement to address speculation.

After five years of volunteering with LVR and just three days into his term as president, Campa resigned, citing a toxic environment and personal attacks.

“Individuals with their own agendas and desire to obtain power over the organization fought hard crafting narratives and creating controversies where none existed at every opportunity,” Campa said, “even going as far as feeding or paying media outlets to run slanderous stories.”

He also revealed he faced threats, blackmail attempts and ostracism as a result of his sexual orientation. In a Facebook post, Campa cited mental and physical health struggles, as well as strain on his family, as key reasons for stepping down.

Despite his experience, he voiced support for Kypreos, describing him as a “solid neutral leader,” who deserves grace and support.

Campa noted that the president’s position requires the backing of 15 board members and does not require unilateral power.

Kypreos outlined a recovery plan in the video, which includes a review of the election process, recommitment to ethical standards, acknowledgment of volunteers’ contributions while defining their limits and prioritizing qualifications over popularity when appointing leaders.

Origins of the controversy

Controversy surrounding the organization began in March during a brokers forum, where a physical altercation broke out between two real estate agents, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

An anonymous source said the altercation stemmed from Eric Mendoza, a Simply Vegas Real Estate agent, being repeatedly denied the opportunity to discuss representation in a lawsuit, according to the Review-Journal.

The lawsuit alleged that the National Association of Realtors, Las Vegas Realtors and other brokers conspired to artificially inflate commissions. Another broker charged at Mendoza, and police eventually intervened.

Tension rose when election interference claims emerged during the group’s 2025 election of officers and board members, especially between vice-presidential candidates Britney Gaitan and Stephanie Grant, the Daily Mail reported.

Emails revealed concerns over interference by several leaders, including LVR CEO Wendy DiVecchio. DiVecchio allegedly accessed election software during voting and encouraged Perry and Campa to rally support for Gaitan over Grant.

As a result, DiVecchio was suspended for 30 days, while a group of board members resigned in protest.

In August, over 50 real estate agents protested at LVR’s headquarters, demanding transparency and an independent investigation. Formal complaints were filed with Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in November, urging further investigation into leadership and election tampering.

Inman has reached out to Merri Perry and Las Vegas Realtors for comment.

