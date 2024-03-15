NAR would agree to not create rules that allow listing agents to set compensation for buyer brokers as part of the settlement.

The National Association of Realtors has agreed to settle the lawsuits that have upended the real estate industry, according to a report from The New York Times.

NAR will pay $418 million in damages and agreed to several reforms as part of the settlement, according to the report.

According to The Times, NAR would agree to not create rules that allow listing agents to set compensation for buyer brokers. Offers of compensation wouldn’t be displayed in the multiple listing services.

“It also places a blanket ban on the longtime requirement that agents subscribe to multiple listing services in the first place in order to offer or accept compensation for their work,” the report says.

NAR had defended the rules and requirements it helped create and enforce for decades. It had vowed to appeal a $5.3 billion verdict until reaching a settlement on Friday.

Still, many in the industry expected the group to reach a settlement with a growing list of plaintiffs that had accused the trade organization of overseeing an illegal conspiracy to inflate commissions and keep them high.

The proposed settlement, which would need to be approved in court, could bring to an end the wave of lawsuits that have been filed in recent months after NAR lost a landmark class action case in Missouri.

The proposal will likely be scrutinized by the U.S. Department of Justice, which showed it wouldn’t accept settlements it felt didn’t lead to enough reform for the industry.

The DOJ called for rules that require buyers to negotiate broker compensation on their own. NAR has apparently agreed to take steps in that direction, according to the report.

If commissions are decoupled, researchers believe the competition will drive real estate commissions down.

NAR didn’t respond to a request for comment, or to confirm the Times’ reporting. Michael Ketchmark, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the Sitzer | Burnett lawsuit, and Ethan Glass, lead counsel for NAR, also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Times said it had reviewed the settlement agreement, and that legal counsel approved it this morning. It has not been filed with the courts.

The story didn’t say whether the settlement covers other defendants in the nearly two-dozen cases filed across the country that all generally challenge the way agents are paid today.

This story will be updated.

