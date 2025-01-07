The Tracy Tutor Team expanded operations into Texas in 2022 and now hold a portfolio of nearly $550 million in listings. Tutor said the move will help solidify her hold in California and Texas while presenting an opportunity to grow into other markets.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor and her 18-person team have left Douglas Elliman to join Compass, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Tutor boasts nearly 25 years of industry experience, and she and her team have netted more than $4.5 billion in career sales. She had been affiliated with Douglas Elliman since 2014.

The Tracy Tutor Team expanded into Texas in 2022 and now operates across Beverly Hills, Dallas and Austin. The team currently holds a portfolio of nearly $550 million in listings, according to a press release.

“My brand has always been rooted in innovation and growth, and joining Compass aligns with my vision for the future of my business,” Tutor said in a statement. “This partnership will not only enhance my ability to serve clients in California and Texas but also enable me to expand my reach into new markets, elevate my team’s capabilities, and continue setting the standard in the luxury real estate industry.”

A representative for Douglas Elliman told Inman in an emailed statement that the firm was “proud of the agent Tracy became under the Elliman banner and [we] wish her the best in her next venture.”

Tutor’s team consistently ranked among the top five teams at Elliman in California, and also recently rose to the top team at the firm in Texas. Tutor was previously the sales director of the West Hollywood EDITION, achieving a total sellout of the building by June 2021, which netted nearly $200 million in sales and achieved record-breaking price-per-square-foot sales in LA.

She has also represented and consulted on several marquee projects, like Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residence in Dubai and Costa Palmas in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The team’s notable sales — largely led by Cody Coffman — have included the $64.5 million sale of a Brentwood estate, the $25 million sale of a farmhouse in Pacific Palisades and the $23.25 million sale of a trophy mid-century property in Beverly Hills, among others.

Tutor expanded into Texas about two years ago with a 13-person team that operates in Dallas and Austin. The Texas team currently manages about $200 million in active listings. Dallas agent Breah Brown, who is Douglas Elliman’s top agent in Texas, will remain affiliated with Elliman, the brokerage told Inman. With her affiliation with Compass, Tutor hopes to expand into additional markets while solidifying her presence in California and Texas, a press statement said.

“Tracy’s decision to join Compass is a testament to the strength of our platform and our ability to attract top talent in the industry,” Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “Together, we’ll reimagine what’s possible in the luxury real estate space.”

Tutor’s move to Compass will not impact her appearing on Million Dollar Listing LA in the future, a rep for Compass told Inman. Her fellow MDLLA star Josh Flagg also made a move from Douglas Elliman to Compass in March 2024. Another high-profile Beverly Hills agent, former Hilton & Hyland President David Kramer, also recently switched his affiliation to Compass.

On top of her real estate endeavors, Tutor is also the author of Fear is Just a Four-Letter Word, a guide for dealing with big egos and developing confidence.

