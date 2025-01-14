What are the root causes of the ongoing listing lock-in effect? Team leader Carl Medford looks at seller attitudes and how to tap into the percentage of homeowners who are willing to move.

Hardly a week goes by without a call from someone asking us if we are interested in selling our home. Whether a flipper looking to score an off-market deal or a local Realtor searching for potential listings, our response to them is always the same: “NO. This is our forever house and we plan on leaving here in a box.”

Truth is, my wife and I had been looking for a home like ours for close to 40 years and so, when the opportunity finally arose, we jumped on it. Given the location of our home, the amount of money we have invested in it to make it fit our lifestyle, our extremely low mortgage rate and proximity to other family members, it is no small chance we firmly fit into the category of homeowners who, according to Redfin’s recent survey, declare “they will never sell.”

More than one-third (34 percent) of U.S. homeowners say they’ll never sell their home, according to that Redfin-commissioned survey. Another 27 percent say they wouldn’t consider selling for at least 10 years. Roughly one-quarter (24 percent) plan to sell in five to 10 years, while just 8 percent plan to sell in three to five years and 7 percent within the next three years.

Broken down by generation, older homeowners are more likely than their younger counterparts to say they’ll never sell. More than two of every five (43 percent) baby boomer homeowners say they’ll never sell, compared to 34 percent of Gen X owners and 28 percent of millennial / Gen Z owners.”

While this is great information, keep in mind that Redfin only polled 1,802 adults and of that number, only 738 gave answers about their potential plans concerning selling. That is not enough to provide definitive data, but it can at least provide a window into what we already know has been the reality in the market over the past two years since interest rates started their upward journey.

What their data does seem to reveal, however, is a shift in the reasons homeowners are giving for not relocating.

Back in September 2023, I wrote a post entitled, “8 reasons sellers aren’t selling (and how to get them off the fence).” I listed what I believed were the top issues in order of importance:

Fear they will not be able to find a replacement home. Unwillingness to lose their current low interest rate. Concern over getting hit with a massive federal capital gains tax bill. Potential increases in property tax payments. Frustration over missing the peak in the previous market. The high costs of improving homes for sale. Potentially higher insurance premiums on the new home. Seniors choosing to age in place.

Since then and using Redfin’s data, it would appear that the reasons for not moving are shifting. While some of the previous reasons still exist, they do not appear to have the importance given them just over a year ago. According to Redfin, the new list is as follows:

1. 38.6% state ‘My home is completely or almost completely paid off’

Data suggests that a significant percentage of homeowners, working hard over the years to eliminate their mortgage, have either attained that goal or are close enough that, in their minds, it makes no sense to sell.

Using the analogy of a car, many, having paid off their vehicle, choose to continue driving it instead of opting to sell and buy a new vehicle with a new set of payments. It appears the same logic applies to sellers.

In fact, looking at the demographic who would be most likely to have liquidated their mortgage payments – boomers – Redfin’s data reveals that 43 percent state they will never sell their existing home.

The other thing to keep in mind is that those born between 1946 and 1964 have raised their families, have more than likely already moved a few times to accommodate jobs, family size and so on and, in many cases, are retired and have arranged their situations so that they no longer need to move. They are at the point in their lives where they want to travel or enjoy the other benefits they have worked long and hard to achieve.

Those in this category who do wish to sell would be doing so to downsize, move closer to grandkids or other family members, relocate to more temperate parts of the country, are dealing with the death of a spouse or going through a divorce.

2. 36.7% state ‘I just like my home and/or its location and have no reason to move’

This directly ties into reason No. 1 above and, I believe, represents a fundamental shift in the American psyche resulting from events over the past 20 years, including the housing market crash, global pandemic and unparalleled increases in the cost of housing.

In a post I wrote in January 2016, I stated, “The “move-up” segment of the market has almost disappeared as there have been no homes for them to buy to replace their existing properties. While homeowners have historically moved an average of every seven years, a series of factors over the past five years have now increased that average to ten years. Since move-up buyers have traditionally represented a large percentage of the buying population, the fact that they are going nowhere will leave a big gap in the market for 2016.”

If anything, this trend has become even more significant as we enter 2025. Marije Kruythoff, a Redfin Premier agent in Los Angeles agrees, informing, “The just-because movers — those who just want a bigger or nicer house — are staying put, mostly because it’s so expensive to buy a new house.

“The people who are selling are doing so because they need to. Either they’re relocating to a different part of the country, or they’re moving due to a major life event like having a baby or taking a new job on the opposite side of the city.”

3. 30% state ‘Home prices are too high’

Since this group represents those who already have a home and might be looking to sell and relocate, the concept of “prices being too high” might not initially make a lot of sense. After all, they are selling a home worth a lot of money to buy another house that, while costing a lot, should still be attainable given the proceeds from the sale of the first home. In fact, if a seller is moving to a smaller home, this scenario makes even less sense.

The first issue is the fact that as a home’s price increases, so do the associated costs. Commissions, title and escrow fees, the cost of insurance, property transfer taxes and so on are all based on the sales price.

Second is the gap between the original home and the new one. If a home is sold for $100,000 and the replacement home is 20 percent more expensive, then the gap is $20,000. If, however, the initial home is $1,000,000 and the replacement home is 20 percent higher, the gap is now $200,000.

This is not an unrealistic scenario in many markets around the country, especially in markets such as the San Francisco Bay Area, where many older homeowners bought homes years ago that have increased more than 15 to 20 times in value from the time they were purchased.

Sellers who bought homes for less than $100,000 years ago but who can now sell that same home for well over a million are — even after their home seller tax deduction — being hit with a massive capital gains tax bill. From this perspective, while the purchase price of a replacement home is too high, the sales price of their existing home is also too high, resulting in a tax bill that represents a substantial loss in equity that can no longer be used in the purchase of their replacement home.

4. 18% ‘don’t want to give up a low mortgage rate’

This one is fascinating to me because it has been often touted as the primary reasons sellers are not selling. It has been a significant issue, as Anderson declares, “A recent Redfin analysis found that more than 85 percent of U.S. homeowners with mortgages have an interest rate below 6 percent.”

In reality, if this survey is correct, then only 1 in 5 are letting their low rate “golden handcuffs” keep them in their home. This might actually bode well for buyers as this could represent a pool of potential sellers who are no longer willing to forestall their future plans based on their current interest rate.

If this survey is correct, then this data might mean a slower recovery in 2025 than many had anticipated due to a potential ongoing shortage of homes to sell. If agents are hoping to entice entrenched homeowners to move, then they will need to understand what is behind the four issues shown above and develop dialogues designed to incentivize potential sellers to sell now instead of later.

At the beginning of my September 2023 post, I wrote, “We all get to live once. In spite of market conditions that are effectively locking sellers in their homes, we are encouraging them to go after their dreams. Rather than live with regrets of what might have been, we are working with them to not let the current market rob them of their potential future.”

In other words, sit with potential sellers, help them clarify their dreams and then provide the path forward. At the end of the day, they may not decide to move but chances are they will know someone else who will and you, by spending time in a caring, thought-provoking manner, can win the day with their referral.