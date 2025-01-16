Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Three real estate industry leaders — Marc Davison of 1000Watt, John Heithaus of Ocusell and David Charron of Collabra Technology — have channeled their distress over the Los Angeles wildfires into a heroic purpose.

They wrote the lyrics and produced a song with the help of AI dubbed the “Santa Ana Fury,” a passionate, heartfelt tune that captures the pain, the victims, the community response and the horror of this monumental natural disaster.

The song also appeals to the industry to give generously to the Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF). RRF provides assistance to families displaced by climate-related disasters, and 100 percent of the money raised goes to the impacted community.

DONATE TO DISPLACED FAMILIES NOW

The three friends collaborated on the production process, with Davison putting initial thoughts down that evolved into lyrics. The threesome then massaged the words over the next few days.

Heithaus recorded preliminary music including guitar and base. He also identified an AI program that would merge music and lyrics into a cohesive song.

They used Musiversal which is a program with real musicians connected through the Internet virtually and then comes into the platform for mixing.

TEXT REALTORS RELIEF FOUNDATION DONATIONS TO 71777

The AI Music Lab provided specific instructions and prompts for both the lyrics and musical structure.

The group concurrently worked on cover art that included naming the made-up artist KOKO (Keep On Keeping On). They arrived on the final version of the cover art on Monday.

They needed a voiceover and tapped Kat Torre, a brand architect and coach, for that role.

Good job gents! Let’s all give generously.

Read the lyrics to “Santa Anna Fury” below:

In the January winds where flames dance wild and free,

Pacific Palisades to Hollywood, a tide of misery.

While fire consumes the dreams that were and dreams that’ll never be.

From Malibu to Altadena’s Heights, the smoke fills evening skies,

As neighbors help their neighbors through the chaos and the cries.

A thousand homes now memories, turned to ember and to ash,

While firefighters battle blazes that through canyons leap and flash.

We stand with you, Los Angeles, through this darkest hour,

As winds of ninety miles sweep fire’s destructive power.

Your spirit stays unbroken though the flames may test your might,

For dawn will break tomorrow, bringing hope’s renewing light.

Through Runyon Canyon to Sunset’s edge, where stars once lit the way,

now different stars of courage shine in those who fight each day.

Remember you’re not alone in this inferno’s fearsome dance,

For from these ashes, stronger still, your city will advance.

From the ashes we rise, from strength we never knew,

every helping hand extended shows what we can do.

In this moment we uncover what community can be,

when we open up our hearts and set our spirits free.

Lift your voices to the ember sky, all our spirits rising high,

through the shadows we will find our light, our love guide you home tonight.

Email Brad Inman