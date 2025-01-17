Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As we count down the days to Inman Connect New York we’re spotlighting some of the standout sessions on the agenda in our Countdown to Connect series.

This edition is all about the CEOs taking the Connect stage.

At Inman Connect New York they’ll share about their journeys to the top, their secrets to success, and what’s next for their companies — and the wider landscape — as we chart the course forward in an evolving industry.

Add these inspiring and insightful sessions from real estate’s C-Suite to your Connect calendar today!

Featuring Jeremy Wacksman, CEO of Zillow

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor

No one has innovated more in the digital real estate world than Zillow. Now, with new CEO Jeremy Wacksman at the helm, the company is continuing its push to build the real estate “super-app,” and much more. He’ll share his thoughts from the Inman stage for the first time since becoming CEO last summer — and make you smarter in the process.

Featuring Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor

One of the great technology innovators, DocuSign CEO Allan Thygesen joins us to share insights into the role of software and technology in real estate — and why the technological revolution we’ve all talked about forever may finally be here.

Featuring Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor

After an incredibly accomplished career in fintech, including major leadership positions at Intuit and Paypal, Varun Krishna took on the role of CEO of Rocket Companies in 2023. Now that he’s had over a year to get to know the mortgage business even more intimately, Krishna comes to the Inman stage for the first time to share his insights and thinking about where the mortgage industry is headed.

Featuring Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor

Change is coming — the one sure constant. Over the next five years, how will agents think differently about their time, their careers, and what they need from their brokers and from themselves to excel and prosper? United Real Estate CEO Dan Duffy joins us to discuss his vision for a transformation in the relationship between agents and their brokerages that he envisions playing out.

Featuring Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX

Thursday, Jan. 23

Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor

What does it take to keep agents happy in 2025? With more than 100,000 agents in 6,800 offices, RE/MAX CEO Erik Carlson knows. He’ll discuss what he’s learned since joining the company a little over a year ago following a storied career in satellite television and what’s coming next for his brokerage.

Featuring Damian Earles, CEO of Realtor.com

Thursday, Jan. 23

Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor

After a year of upheaval in the real estate industry, one thing that hasn’t changed is the power of Realtor.com to connect agents with homebuyers. CEO Damian Eales returns to the Inman stage to discuss what’s changed, what’s going to change, and how agents can position themselves to benefit.

