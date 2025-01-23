While onstage at Inman Connect New York, Mauricio Umansky argued that Clear Cooperation stifles competition. Meanwhile, James Dwiggins said the rule puts the customer first.

During a heated debate Thursday, the opposing sides of the Clear Cooperation Policy were thrown into sharp relief.

On the one hand, The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky argued that, if given the chance, real estate professionals will share their listings far and wide.

“I can tell you 95 percent of the people in this room right now want to share their listings with everybody,” Umansky said. “They want to do the best job they can for their seller.”

On the other hand, NextHome CEO James Dwiggins argued that, if given the chance, companies will keep their listings private.

“You’re going to see brokerages who are going to twist the conversation into this idea that it is better to try everything off the MLS first,” Dwiggins said, adding a moment later that “every company will follow the same path.”

The two leaders met onstage at Inman Connect New York Thursday to debate one of real estate’s most polarizing issues. The National Association of Realtors rule, also known as CCP, requires Realtors to put their listings into an NAR-affiliated multiple listings service within a day once they begin marketing. In the past six months, it has become one of the industry’s most controversial topics.

Umansky and Dwiggins have been among the most outspoken voices on the topic — with Umansky pushing to end the rule and Dwiggins supporting it. They met onstage for a session that was, atypically for a real estate conference, explicitly touted as a debate between opposing experts.

After remarks from moderator and Inman founder Brad Inman, Dwiggins kicked things off, arguing that Clear Cooperation is the foundation for the unique real estate market that exists in the U.S.

“We have spent the past 30 years building the greatest marketplace in the world, where you can go to an MLS and a website and find pretty much every home that is for sale,” Dwiggins said, contrasting that reality to both the U.S. of the past and foreign countries. In both cases, listings are scattered across disparate brokerage websites.

Dwiggins argued that homes sell for more when they’re marketed on the MLS, that steering occurs more easily in an off-market environment, and that consumers themselves want their listings public once they understand how the system works.

“Put the damn customer first,” Dwiggins said near the end of the debate.

But Umansky was not convinced. He said Clear Cooperation was actually “created to stop competition” and that it forces agents to work with existing MLSs. He also said that while homes generally might sell for more on the MLS, the data doesn’t take into account the skills of some individual agents who are talented enough to do better via atypical marketing strategies — for example by not listing on the MLS.

“I can tell you right now without a question that not every single house will sell for more money on the MLS,” Umansky said, adding later, “I’m talking about allowing the free market to create things.”

The conversation at times became intense. At one point, Brad Inman attempted to take questions from the audience — in an effort to “let some of the gas leak here,” he said — but Umansky jumped in with a comment before any questions came in. Both debaters then ran with the conversation.

At issue seemed to be a basic divergence over the nature of real estate agents. In Umansky’s view, agents have “integrity and good ethics” and are “not out just to give our own profits.” His point was that if Clear Cooperation were to disappear, that would lead to more innovation, creativity and free market behavior. Rather than losing something, the end of CCP would unshackle the real estate industry, Umansky seemed to be saying.

“What I am suggesting is that we deserve to have the freedom of choice and the freedom to compete,” Umansky said. “And that is what’s being held back by having a CCP.”

Dwiggins, however, took what might be described as a pragmatist’s view. His point was that without the Clear Cooperation Policy, brokerages will try to convince their sellers to keep listings private. They’ll start attempting more doubled-ended deals and will view the end of the rule as a “way to increase their stock prices.” And once the process starts, everyone will have to follow suit, he added.

“The problem everybody doesn’t understand is they’re not the only ones that will do it,” Dwiggins said. “Every other company will respond in kind.”

Dwiggins predicted this would lead to “mass consolidation,” as agents rush to join the companies that have the most listings.

Thursday’s debate was an illuminating breakdown of the battle lines over Clear Cooperation, though, of course, it is unlikely to settle the issue once and for all. Aside from Umansky and Dwiggins, many other real estate figures have taken stands on the topic, though no clear consensus has emerged.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, for instance, has led the charge to repeal the rule, with other figures such as Howard Hanna CEO Hoby Hanna and Coldwell Banker super agent Gary Gold supporting that position to one degree or another. On the other hand, eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja and Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman support keeping the rule.

At the beginning of Thursday’s debate, Connect audience members had a chance to take a phone-based poll on the issue. More than 60 percent of audience members expressed support for keeping the rule, while 27 percent wanted it eliminated. However, Brad Inman said that during a previous Inman event in Austin, Texas, a less formal survey of the audience turned up entirely different results.

The informal polls, the varying executive positions, and the intensity of Thursday’s debate all highlight one thing: Clear Cooperation continues to divide the real estate industry.

