In the real estate industry, success doesn’t come from showing up occasionally or doing the bare minimum. It comes from commitment — the kind of relentless dedication that transforms an agent from simply good to truly exceptional.

As I’ve worked with agents over the years, I’ve noticed a defining characteristic of those who thrive versus those who plateau: grit and commitment. Let’s dive into what it means to be truly committed to your business and how embracing the balance of sales and service can set you apart.

Commitment: The foundation of success

The first question I always ask agents is simple but powerful: Are you committed to your business, or are you just interested? The difference might seem subtle, but it’s profound.

When you’re merely interested, you dabble. You might make a few calls, send an email or two, and check off some tasks, but your heart isn’t fully in it. When you’re committed, it’s an entirely different story. Commitment means waking up every day with a plan, focusing on execution, and being willing to push through obstacles, even when it’s hard.

Ask yourself these questions:

Do you treat real estate as your Plan A, or do you have a Plan B in your back pocket?

Have you created a clear vision for your business, complete with measurable goals and a roadmap to achieve them?

Are you executing the daily essentials — making your calls, learning new market insights and staying consistent with your CRM?

Are you booking buyer and seller consultations on a weekly basis and holding yourself accountable for specific goals?

If you answered “no” to any of these, it’s time to reflect. Success starts with a no-Plan-B mentality. This is your career, and your commitment to it determines your results.

The grit factor

Let’s talk about grit. Grit is the perseverance and passion for long-term goals, and it’s the number one trait I’ve observed in agents who succeed.

Here’s the truth: this business isn’t easy. There will be deals that fall through, clients who choose other agents, lenders who drop the ball, and days when nothing seems to go your way. The agents who make it are the ones who keep going. They adapt, they learn, and most importantly, they refuse to quit.

As a TED Talk, by Angela Lee Duckworth once highlighted, high performers share one common trait: grit. It’s not just about working hard; it’s about the resilience to keep pushing forward, no matter the challenges. When you have grit, you’re not just getting through the tough times — you’re plowing through them.

Ask yourself: How do you react when things don’t go as planned? Do you step back, reevaluate, and keep moving? Or do you let setbacks derail your momentum?

Sales and service: A powerful partnership

One of the most common misconceptions in real estate is the belief that sales and service are separate. But here’s the reality: sales is service.

When I hear agents say, “I don’t want to come across as pushy,” my response is simple: Then don’t. Sales doesn’t have to be sleazy or transactional. It’s about helping your clients make the best decisions for their needs.

When you truly believe in the value you provide, selling becomes a natural extension of your service. When you work as a real estate advisor and not just an agent, you set yourself apart as more than a salesperson. When you research and report meaningful information to your lifelong clients and customers, you add real value to their experience.

Think about this: Your sellers want to know you can sell their home. Your buyers want to know you can negotiate and secure the property they want. Both require sales skills. By mastering the art of sales, you’re not just closing deals — you’re serving your clients in the way they need.

As Zig Ziglar once said, “Sales is about what you give, not what you get.” If you’re passionate about helping your clients, you owe it to them to confidently guide them through the process.

How to take the leap from good to exceptional

If you’re ready to move from good to exceptional, it starts with developing habits and systems that set you apart. Here are a few key steps:

Commit fully: Decide that this is your career, and there’s no backup plan. There is no Plan B. Burn the boats. Create a clear vision and actionable goals, and revisit them often. Embrace grit: Stay resilient in the face of setbacks. Remember, every failure is an opportunity to learn and grow. Nobody and nothing is telling you that you “shouldn’t do this”; it is just the system working the way it is designed to work. Master sales as service: Shift your mindset. Sales isn’t about being pushy — it’s about confidently helping your clients achieve their goals. It is about giving in order to receive. Build systems: Exceptional agents don’t rely on luck. They have systems for follow-up, lead nurturing, and client service that keep them consistent. Take action: Motivation is great, but action creates results. Start small — pick three specific actions you’ll commit to this today and follow through. This is a momentum business and you build momentum through dozens of small actions.

Good agents might get by, but exceptional agents build businesses that thrive. They’re committed, resilient and focused on creating incredible experiences for their clients.

If you’re feeling stuck, take a moment to reflect: Are you truly committed to your business, or are you just interested? Are you showing grit when challenges arise? And are you embracing the balance of sales and service to stand out as an exceptional agent?

The path to greatness starts with a single decision: the decision to go all-in. Are you ready to take that step?

Nick Schlekeway is the founder of Amherst Madison, a Boise, Idaho-based real estate brokerage. Connect with him on LinkedIn.