For real estate agents, changes to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act on Jan. 27 will mean being extra careful with how you gather leads, contact potential clients and manage consent.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

If you’re a real estate agent who relies on phone calls to FSBOs, expired listings or even good old-fashioned neighborhood cold calls, you need to know that the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) is getting a serious update beginning Jan. 27, 2025.

These changes are aimed at tightening the rules around telemarketing, especially when it comes to how you obtain consent and communicate with potential clients. To keep you on the right side of the law — and avoid some hefty fines — here’s a breakdown of what’s changing and how it impacts you.

One-to-One Consent rule

What it means: If you want to call, text, or drop a prerecorded message using an auto-dialer, you have to get specific consent from that person for your business only.

Before: You could get a list of leads with blanket permissions, like “Sure, anyone can call me.” Not anymore.

Now: Each person has to give their OK just for you. No shortcuts.

Consent revocation made easy

What it means: If someone doesn’t want to hear from you anymore, they can say “stop” however they want — text, email, smoke signal, whatever — and you have to honor it within 10 business days.

Before: You might’ve been able to claim, “Oh, we didn’t see your opt-out request.” Now? Not a chance.

Now: Stay on top of revocations, or you’ll be paying big fines.

Tighter rules on lead generation

What it means: If you’re buying leads, don’t just assume they’re cool with you calling or texting them. They have to have said yes specifically to your business.

Before: Lead companies could sell you generic “interested people” lists.

Now: Nope. If they didn’t agree to you contacting them directly, don’t touch that phone.

Rules on automated calls and prerecorded messages

What it means: Auto-dialers and prerecorded voicemails are basically off-limits unless you’ve got written consent from the person.

Before: You might’ve been able to slide by with broad consents. Not anymore.

Now: Manual dialing is the safer route unless you have all the legal permissions squared away.

Do Not Call List (DNC) compliance

What it means: If someone’s on the DNC list, don’t call them. Like, just don’t. Exceptions only apply if you’ve got a prior business relationship (EBR) or specific consent.

Before: Same rule, but enforcement’s going to get tighter.

Now: Fines are $500-$1,500 per call if you mess this up. Nobody wants that.

What about email?

This doesn’t touch emails, so you’re good there. But don’t forget, CAN-SPAM laws still apply to keep your email game in check.

Real estate agent scenarios:

FSBO calls: Manual dialing is fine if they’re not on the DNC list. If they are on the DNC, you can still call them (regardless of what wrong information is being pushed out there) as long as you do not “solicit” for the listing. If you contact a FSBO on the DNC to just see the house OR if you’re calling for a buyer who hired you, you can call them. When it comes to using a speed dialer, make sure you’ve got written consent.

Expired listings: If it’s an expired listing, even on the DNC, you’re OK to call (manually). Play it just like the FSBOs.

Cold calling neighborhoods: Stick to manual dialing, and don’t hit up anyone on the DNC list unless you’ve got explicit permission.

These new TCPA rules might feel like a headache, but they’re here to protect consumers — and, honestly, to keep businesses honest. For real estate agents, this means being extra careful with how you gather leads, contact potential clients, and manage consent.

Play it safe by sticking to manual calls unless you’ve got that golden written consent, and always keep an eye on who’s on the DNC list. Sure, compliance takes a little more effort, but it’s better than facing steep fines or, worse, losing your reputation.

Adjust your practices now, and you’ll not only stay compliant but also stand out as a professional who respects their clients’ boundaries. Win-win.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.