Consistent outreach to seniors in the community with value-added information can provide business benefits and a lasting legacy for knowledgeable real estate professionals, Nikki Buckelew writes.

A quiet revolution is taking shape, and it’s being led by real estate agents certified as Senior Housing Professionals (CSHPs). These agents are going beyond the business of buying and selling homes to offer something unexpected: free community education tailored to longtime homeowners, downsizing retirees and families supporting aging parents or relatives.

What’s catching national attention is not just the breadth of these programs, but also their quality. These seminars are earning agents media exposure on television, radio and in print — coverage that reflects the significant impact they are making in their communities.

These seminars aren’t limited to real estate or relocation topics. Agents are hosting sessions on estate planning, health care, end-of-life planning and other critical issues affecting older adults.

“When we launched our series we call the ‘Retired Living Truth Series,’ it was our goal to be a trusted resource for older residents in our community,” said Brett Junell, owner of The Junell Group with Keller Williams. He and his wife are now in their tenth year of hosting education for older adults in Reno, Nevada.

Why are real estate agents doing this?

At first glance, it might seem surprising. Why would real estate agents spend time organizing seminars with estate planning professionals, clinicians and researchers?

The better question is: Why wouldn’t they?

The reality is that older adults are hungry for real education — not sales pitches disguised as workshops or data-mining events aimed at converting them into marketing leads. Many retirees feel as though society expects them to have it all figured out, even when they’re navigating uncharted waters. With people living longer lives and facing complex decisions about where and how they’ll live as they age, the need for straightforward, unbiased information has never been greater.

These programs fill that void. They’re not about selling; they’re about equipping attendees with knowledge, tools and resources to make informed decisions on their own terms.

In Des Moines, Iowa, veteran real estate pro Mary Eikenberry was considering retiring from real estate when she experienced a transformation in her career. Inspired by feedback from a focus group of local older adults, she created the “Straight Talk Senior Living Series.”

“People told me they wanted others to be straight with them and not sugarcoat things. So, when I interview expert panelists or present topics myself, the message is straightforward and well-researched,” she said.

Much like Eikenberry’s renewed passion for real estate several years back, more and more agents specializing in the mature market are finding that offering community education fills the need they have for forging strong connections as a means of business development.

“Before my mom passed away, I was tasked for several years with trying to find local resources that met her various needs. It was a daunting undertaking for me even though I had a background in social work before becoming a Realtor,” said Rachel Davis with Pine Tree Realty in Maine.

Davis launched her series this year titled the “Legacy Learning Series.” While her audiences are still growing, she anticipates 50 to 75 attendees each month.

What makes these programs so popular?

Older adults attending these seminars are often highly educated themselves — many hold advanced degrees or have distinguished professional careers. They’ve spent their lives achieving certifications, winning awards and contributing to their fields. When it comes to education, they expect quality. They don’t have time for superficial content or thinly veiled marketing efforts.

Instead, they’re seeking:

Research-backed insights: Data and information they can trust.

Real-life examples: Case studies and stories that resonate with their own experiences.

Actionable resources: Tools they can access independently to solve problems or answer questions.

The success of these programs lies in their substance. They deliver meaningful content while respecting the intelligence and autonomy of the audience.

Why real estate agents are uniquely positioned to lead

Real estate agents, particularly those specializing in the mature market, are often perfectly positioned to offer these programs. Here’s why:

Extensive networks: CSHPs and other agents focused on older adults typically collaborate with a wide range of professionals, including financial planners, attorneys, senior living experts and healthcare providers. These connections allow them to create well-rounded seminars with expert speakers.

Vested interest in community impact: For agents who work with older adults, success isn’t just about transactions — it’s about building trust and relationships. Offering value through education helps establish credibility and goodwill in the community.

Understanding beyond real estate: These agents recognize that their clients’ concerns extend far beyond buying or selling a home. They care about topics like estate planning, health and wellness, financial security and long-term care — all areas where informed decisions are crucial.

Does it result in business?

For agents considering whether these community education programs are worth the effort, the question often comes down to this: “Yeah, but does it result in business?”

The short answer is yes — but not overnight. When done correctly and with consistency, these programs can become an excellent source of business. However, this is not a get-rich-quick strategy. It’s a long-term investment in relationships, trust and credibility.

As Brett Junell explains, “Not only has it proven to be an amazing community service, but it has also become our primary source of business. The people who attend our programs know us, trust us and have become like family. They know we have their best interests in mind, so they often tell us they wouldn’t think about calling someone else to sell their home.”

The rewards come to those willing to put in the work — hosting events regularly, nurturing relationships with attendees and collaborating with the professionals who contribute to their programs. These programs are a perfect fit for agents who are relational, love hosting and organizing events and see themselves as lifelong learners.

In the end, it’s about more than closing deals; it’s about creating a legacy of trust and service in your community. For agents who truly want to make a difference, this approach is well worth the investment.

Nikki Buckelew, Ph.D., is the author of “Senior-Centered Real Estate: My Path to Purpose” and founder and CEO of Seniors Real Estate Institute.