Navigating the complexities of downsizing can be a daunting task for anyone, but it becomes especially challenging for people who have spent decades in the same home or who might be facing normative changes associated with age.

As the largest group of home sellers in recent years, baby boomers (ages 59 to 77) are at the forefront of the downsizing trend, making up 45 percent of home sellers in 2023, according to the NAR’s 2023 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. Meanwhile, the silent generation (78 and up) accounts for 6 percent. Combined, these two groups comprised over half of all home sales in the U.S., a trend expected to continue in the coming years.

This shift means that real estate agents are increasingly encountering clients who need more than just transactional assistance. Those selling homes they’ve lived in most of their adult lives tend to face unique emotional and logistical challenges associated with relocating. These obstacles are tied not just to age but to the profound life changes involved in letting go of a long-term residence.

Age-related physical limitations and cognitive declines sometimes associated with aging or illness can add layers of complexity to the downsizing process. Coupled with the sheer volume of possessions accumulated over decades, these factors can turn what might seem like a straightforward move or home sale into a significant emotional and logistical undertaking.