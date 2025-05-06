You don’t need 10 years in the business to make an impact this spring, coach Darryl Davis writes. You need 10 moves — done with consistency, creativity and a willingness to learn as you go.

Let’s get one thing straight: Spring isn’t just a season; it’s a massive opportunity.

And if you’re new to real estate? That opportunity is even bigger. Because while seasoned agents might be coasting on last year’s referrals, you’re out here building your brand, making your mark and setting the stage for long-term success.

So how do you do that — without a huge budget, a long track record, or fancy systems?

Start here. Below are 10 proven, doable, confidence-building strategies to help you grab market share, connect with clients and show your community that you’re the agent to watch.

1. Host neighborhood-first open houses

Ask your broker or team leader if you can host open houses for their listings. Then take it a step further — invite the neighbors to a private preview before the public arrives. Hand-deliver invites with a smile and a simple note: “Just wanted to personally invite you to take a sneak peek before the crowd!”

Teachable moment: You don’t need your own listing to build local visibility. Show up and start conversations.

2. Run geo-targeted social ads (Yes, even as a newbie)

Don’t overthink this. A simple Facebook or Instagram ad with your name, face and a message like: “Curious what your home is worth this spring?” can go a long way. Geo-target your ZIP code or neighborhood farm.

Teachable moment: A $10 ad can do more than a $100 postcard — if it’s relevant and localized.

3. Start a spring-cleaning campaign

Offer a free home prep checklist or 10-minute curb appeal consult. It’s a soft entry into the minds of potential sellers. Not pushy — just helpful.

Teachable moment: New agents who give value first earn trust faster. Be useful before you try to be impressive.

4. Reach out to expired listings

Check your MLS for listings that expired unsold. Then call, text, or mail a quick note offering a fresh perspective. Practice saying: “Hey, I saw your home came off the market. I’d love to share a few things that might help it get sold if you’re still open to it.”

Teachable moment: You don’t need to have sold 10 homes to solve problems — just bring ideas, energy and effort.

5. Record short video market updates

Don’t worry about being perfect — just be real. Share a quick 60-second video:

“Here’s what’s happening in [your town] this month: X homes listed, Y sold and what it means for YOU.”

Post it to Instagram, Facebook and email it to your database (yes, even if that’s just 12 people right now).

Teachable moment: You don’t need to know everything — you just need to show that you’re learning and sharing.

6. Partner with local businesses

Introduce yourself to a few small business owners — landscapers, stagers, painters — and see if they’d like to be part of a “preferred vendor list” you share with your clients.

Teachable moment: You’re not just building a career — you’re building a network. And it starts with one conversation.

7. Host a first-time buyer spring session

Invite a local lender and host a free event — online or at a coffee shop — where you walk new buyers through the process. Promote it through social, Eventbrite and your own contacts.

Teachable moment: You’re new, yes — but to your buyer audience, you’re the one who showed up to help them. That’s leadership.

8. Door-knock with purpose (and a smile)

Bring a printed market update, mini home value guide, or even a springy gift like a seed packet. Knock, smile, say Hi and offer value — not pressure.

Teachable moment: You don’t need to sell on the doorstep — you just need to start the relationship.

9. Polish your listing presentation NOW

Even if you don’t have a listing appointment yet, create your presentation. Include your broker’s stats, sample marketing materials, testimonials from your team and a clear plan. Practice it.

Teachable moment: The time to prepare is before the opportunity comes knocking.

10. Reconnect with everyone you know

You may not have a long list of past clients, but you do have a sphere of influence (SOI): friends, family and former coworkers. Reach out. Send a spring card. Offer a free CMA. Invite them to your buyer seminar. Stay visible.

Teachable moment: Relationships are greater than experience. People choose agents they like, know and trust — even if they’re brand new.

You don’t need 10 years in the business to make an impact this spring. You need 10 moves — done with consistency, creativity and a willingness to learn as you go.

So, what are you waiting for?

Pick three strategies from this list. Implement them this week. Then show up again next week. The agents who win in Q2 aren’t waiting for confidence. They’re building it.