Find out what Connecticut Realtor Libby McKinney-Tritschler has learned during her two-decade career and what advice she’d offer new agents just starting out.

Sixth-generation Fairfield County, Connecticut, resident and two-decade Realtor Libby McKinney-Tritschler knows her market. Her deep roots in the community are informed by her deep involvement in local volunteer efforts, serving on the board of the Pequot Library, the Westport/Weston YMCA, the Bedford Family Social Responsibility Fund and the Stewart B. McKinney Foundation.

A consistent top-producer, McKinney-Tritschler leverages her extensive personal and professional network and strong local reputation to navigate the complexities of the market and make every transaction as seamless as possible. Find out what she’s learned along the way and what advice she’d offer new agents just starting out.

Name: Libby McKinney Tritschler

Title: Sales agent

Experience: 20+ years

Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut

Brokerage name: William Raveis Real Estate

Rankings: Executive Vice President of Sales

Team: On The Harbor

Transaction sides: 400

Sales volume: $727 million

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I think I wanted to be a politician. When I was young, I loved spending time with my father, who was a congressman. He would spend his weekends canvassing his community and talking to his constituents. He built relationships, understood people’s needs and earned their trust — much like what I do in real estate.

Both require strong communication, a personal touch and the ability to connect with people from all walks of life. In real estate, you must be present, listen and show your clients you genuinely care.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Without signatures, you have nothing. In real estate conversations, promises and verbal agreements mean nothing without signatures. Nothing is certain until it is in writing.

It’s a reminder to stay proactive, protect everyone’s time and ensure the deal is solid before getting too excited about an opportunity. This is a very important lesson, and if you can learn it early on in life/your career, you’ll be ahead of the game.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

I would tell a new agent that real estate isn’t just about selling homes. It’s about building relationships, staying consistent and playing the long game. Success doesn’t happen overnight, so stay patient and persistent, and never stop learning.

Provide value, be reliable and genuinely care about your clients, and in time, the business will come.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

This is a challenging process, and those who can control their emotions have the best chance of capitalizing on an opportunity.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

The best agents master what others overlook. Emotional intelligence gives you the ability to read people, adapt and build trust quickly. Real success comes from adaptability — knowing when to pivot based on conversation.

Setting clear expectations with your clients upfront prevents headaches down the road, while wise follow-ups ensure you are adding value, not just checking in. Knowing when something is truly urgent and when to let things breathe keeps both deals and everyone’s sanity intact.

Storytelling is another game changer. Facts inform and stories sell; try to tell the story every time.

What is the best thing you can do for your life and business?

Love what you do and build real connections. Whether it’s with clients, colleagues or in your community, people want to work with someone they trust and enjoy being around. Stay in touch, and be helpful without always expecting something in return.

Most importantly for me is to make your work something you’re excited about. When you love what you do, success follows.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

Honestly, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Real estate is the perfect blend of relationships, strategy and problem solving; every day is different.

I love the people, the challenge and the ability to make a real impact on someone’s life. Any job I choose would have to involve working closely with people, helping them navigate big decisions and building something meaningful. That being said, nothing excites me the way real estate does.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction

Some properties are more than just real estate — they hold stories, legacies and deep historical roots. Selling 66 Beachside Ave in Westport was not just a transaction; it was an honor.

This waterfront estate was a rare gem, the largest parcel available at the time, with a history stretching over a century. Built in the early 1900s, it remained in the same family until 2015, a testament to its significance and the deep connection the owners had to the land.

The indigenous inhabitants once called it “Machamux,” meaning “beautiful land,” a name that still felt fitting as the waves kissed its private shoreline. Later, the family lovingly referred to it as “Banrock,” inspired by the striking rock formations along the beach.

Beyond its natural beauty and history, what made this sale truly special was its purpose. It was part of an estate sale, with proceeds directed to three nonprofit organizations. Knowing that this transaction would help fund meaningful causes added more fulfillment.

Additionally, this was the last piece of land belonging to the Bedford family, marking the end of an era for a lineage that had long been woven into the fabric of Westport. Facilitating this transition was both a privilege and a responsibility, ensuring that the next chapter of this property’s story was handled with care and respect.

Selling homes is often about numbers, negotiations and contracts. But every so often, a sale like this comes along — one that reminds me why I love what I do.

