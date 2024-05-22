At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

After more than three decades in sales, Robert Robinson turned his expertise in building supplies, manufacturing, marketing and corporate-level management to real estate, earning the coveted Coldwell Banker Realty Rookie of the Year award in 2021 and subsequently being ranked among the company’s top 100 Florida agents each year since.

Robinson’s approach is to ensure clients “feel helped, not sold to.” He works on his clients’ timelines, offering service that is truly 24/7. “Whatever they need takes priority for me, no matter the time.”

Name: Robert Robinson

Title: Sales associate

Experience: Real estate agent for 3.5 years; corporate VP of sales for 25 years prior

Location: Sarasota, Florida

Brokerage name: Coldwell Banker Realty

Rankings: Placed in the 2022 Coldwell Banker Realty Top 100 Agents in Florida rankings

Awards: 2021 Coldwell Banker Realty Rookie of the Year

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Through my individual experience over the past few years, I’ve learned there is no such thing as a 100 percent problem-free transaction. At some point during every transaction, you will have something contentious that manages to rear its head. It won’t always be something big, but it is rare that there isn’t something that veers off the plan.

I’ve come to learn that the true goal for Realtors is to make those problems go away before they ever reach the buyer or seller. That’s what I now strive for in my day-to-day experiences.

What’s the best advice you ever got?

In everything you do, always be completely honest and transparent. This is something that translates well beyond real estate. If you always maintain a routine of full disclosure, be it in life or professionally, like when dealing with a transaction, you will be able to avoid about 90 percent of the pitfalls you can possibly encounter.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Too few agents go into sales without knowing the nitty gritty details behind what their client wants. If you’re taking on a buyer for example, before bringing them to a property, agents need to know what that buyer’s “musts” are. They can discuss wants all day, but establishing those must-have items and upper limits for their purchase will make narrowing down on a property that they are satisfied with so much easier.

When taking on a seller, having a clear understanding of how the seller foresees their transaction playing out is key. Knowing upfront how quickly they need to sell, how they expect financing to play out, and where they are and are not willing to budge saves so much time for agents in whittling down the potential buyer pool.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

One thing I’ve always tried to do is maintain a strict schedule for myself and stick to it. Every morning before I begin my day, I scan everything I need to know to efficiently prepare for the day — new listings, any new happenings in the market, our competition and so on. From there, once I understand my current landscape, I sit and jot down everything I need to get done before the day ends to help my clients stay competitive and to accomplish all my tasks. Then, I go about my day following that list.

For days that are more up in the air, like when I’m scheduled to be at a showroom and am at the mercy of how many people walk through the door that day, I use this strategy so that everything I need to do before getting there is accomplished. It’s a seven-day program that I maintain even when I take off, because I’ve come to realize how critical time management is to succeed in a fast-paced environment. Having some sort of schedule is the best way you can navigate that.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be and why?

If I wasn’t in real estate, I would be a sports agent. Both jobs have a lot of crossovers. They require you to be good negotiators, they have the potential to become very competitive and lucrative, and they both demand you to be passionate for what you do.

I’m a big sports fanatic and have come to understand three major sports — football, basketball, and baseball — very well after playing all three through high school. I think the passion I have for the ins and outs of each sport could translate well into working as an agent.

They say if you do what you love for a living, you’ll never feel like you’re working. I love real estate, but I think the only thing that could be better than it would be sports for that reason.

