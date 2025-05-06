Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

Innovation is essential for success in today’s real estate market, even with the abundance of digital tools and advanced technology available to real estate professionals.

For almost 30 years, the Inman Innovator Awards have recognized emerging tech, new ideas, and the people who drive change. That’s why the awards are highly anticipated by leaders and innovators in the real estate industry.

NOMINATE INMAN INNOVATORS BY MAY 16

If you, or someone you know, is an:

  • Entrepreneur pushing the old ways aside,
  • Marketer reimagining how to showcase properties,
  • Agent reinventing how to communicate with clients,
  • Company building advanced technologies,
  • Brokerage or team creating groundbreaking business models,
  • Or other member of the real estate community propelling the industry forward

The Innovator Awards are your opportunity for recognition and honoring those who are transforming the real estate industry by turning their innovative ideas into reality. 

Nominations are currently open, and you can nominate yourself — or shine a light on someone else — in the following categories:

  • Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)
  • Company of the Year
  • Most Innovative Agent
  • Most Innovative Team
  • Most Innovative Brokerage
  • Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign
  • Most Innovative Marketing Solution
  • Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution
  • Most Innovative Client Experience Solution
  • Most Innovative Application of AI
  • Most Innovative Use of Video
  • Most Innovative Industry Podcast
  • Most Innovative Organization (MLS, Association, Industry)

Celebrate the thinkers, creators and leaders redefining what it means to be at the vanguard of real estate. Winners will be honored at Inman Connect San Diego this summer. Join us and cheer on tomorrow’s innovators today.

Submit your nominations here.

