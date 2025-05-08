Find out how Massachusetts real estate team leader Michelle Fermin got her start and where she’s planning to take her team next.

Sharing is central to the culture that Michelle Fermin is building at The Fermin Group. “⁠We’re trying to build something that is a benefit to everyone,” she said. “We are all about sharing our wins. Sharing with others how we got there.”

By sharing both her success and the mistakes made along the way, she’s educating the real estate community and her clients. “It’s important to us not only to be able to service our clients but also educate them so we can help them build lasting financial wealth,” Fermin said.

As she works to build a national team, launching in Q2 of 2025, she’s also seeking to bring more value to her team in New England. Find out how this team leader got her start and where she’s going next.

Name: Michelle Fermin

Title: Team lead

Experience: 27 years in Real Estate

Location: Lawrence, Massachusetts

Team name: The Fermin Group, Century 21 North East

Rankings: No. 3 Century 21 team in the world, No. 1 Century 21 team in the country

Team size: 41 agents

Awards:

Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame Honoree 2025

NAHREP Top 10 Latino team in the United States 2024

Best Team in the Boston Agents’ Choice Awards 2021 and 2023

How did you get your start in real estate?

My mom, who was an immigrant with limited resources and English, wanted to buy a house. When we went down to local real estate companies, they shunned her because we didn’t have the funds to purchase a home at the price point that they were offering. They saw her as a challenging buyer.

I got my real estate license to help her. When she closed, her close friend wanted me to help her. I helped them and their friends, and that’s how my first year went. I ended up becoming Rookie of the Year by helping immigrants and challenging buyers who no one wanted to help.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It is a long and very challenging beginning. They should expect the first year to be the most challenging. It should be about education and learning, and it’s not where it’s made out to be where you’re driving around in $100,000 cars. In reality, you’ll probably be living in poverty your first few years while you start to build a name, a book of business and your confidence.

For those who do make it, they can expect a long career, but 9 out of 10 do not make it past the five-year mark.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is someone who is willing to consistently be a good student. Someone who is open to hearing from their peers where they need improvement and help focusing on getting 1% better every day.

Someone who is innovative and is open to change. Understands that to stay relevant and effective, we consistently need to change based on the needs of our clients.

Someone who is empathetic and sensitive. It’s not just about being No. 1 but about the journey.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Look for structure. Make sure you have a really good coach who is focused on building teams. Make sure that you understand who your avatar is and what your journey is. Make sure that you hire only people who are in line with the culture you are trying to build.

Be wary of overpaying. Don’t hire anyone and pay them anything, thinking that something is better than nothing. Make sure you understand what your expenses are.

Tell us about a high point in your career

A high point in my career was winning the No. 1 Century 21 Team in the World. But I think that winning the Dick Loughlin award was even more heartfelt. It hit me deeper because I knew it wasn’t just about sales; it was about impacting other people’s lives and giving back. That was a huge honor for me.

