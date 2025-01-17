Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Want to do more in your business? Inman Access offers insights and ideas from industry leaders designed to help you do more every day.

Inman’s Craig Rowe sits down with real estate technology experts Natalia Karayaneva, founder and CEO of Propy; Toni Costa, COO of Restb.ai; and Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat, to unpack the specific ways AI can advance the homebuying and selling process holistically and the most important issues AI can overcome to provide the best possible experience for consumers.

Elevate your skills and learn how tech is changing the way you do business. Watch the session above, plus gain access to fresh content added weekly, with Inman Access.

Watch now