Flex Listings provide a functioning model that restores transparency, preserves cooperation, and gives sellers and buyers control, clarity and access, Eric Bramlett writes.

Unless you’re lucky enough to ignore social media completely, you’ve been inundated with “private exclusive” versus “maximum exposure” and “CCP compliance” discussions for at least six months. It’s exhausting, but critically impactful to our business.

Clear Cooperation requires agents to list homes on the MLS within one business day of marketing them. Zillow restricts how and when listings can be displayed. Agents, trying to do right by their clients, are forced to navigate a maze of rules that limit seller flexibility and often work against their best interests.

The result is confusion, inefficiency and risk for everyone.

Now add the Compass lawsuit against Zillow. That’s just the symptom. The root problem is that we’ve created an environment where agents are penalized for using strategies that benefit their clients. Sellers want pricing flexibility and prep time. Buyers want access to listings early. But the ruleset doesn’t support either.

That’s why firms promoting private exclusives are gaining traction. They’re giving their clients an edge by keeping listings inside their own walls. But that edge comes at a major cost to the consumer. When a listing is only shown to agents in one firm, the consumer loses. Sellers miss out on buyers. Buyers miss out on inventory. And the system breaks.

What Austin did differently

At the Austin Board of Realtors, we solved the problem.

Instead of forcing agents to choose between strategy and compliance, we built a system that supports both. It’s called Flex Listings, and it works because it’s designed around how consumers actually move through the real estate process.

Here’s what makes Flex Listings consumer-first:

No arbitrary timelines. A Flex Listing can remain off-market as long as the seller needs. They control the timing.

No exposure penalties. Sellers can test pricing, prep the home or stage without burning through days on market.

Full control over visibility. Sellers decide whether the listing is displayed publicly or kept private to agents in the MLS.

Maximum cooperation. Even when the listing is pre-market, it’s visible to agents across all brokerages — not locked inside one office.

This is not a loophole. It’s not a workaround. It’s a better system that puts seller strategy and buyer access at the center.

What this means for sellers

Flex Listings allow sellers to test the waters without damaging their listing’s momentum. You can gauge interest, refine pricing and finish prep without accumulating days on market or bad data. When you’re ready to go active, the listing is clean and new — no history, no baggage.

It also ensures your home gets early exposure to the right agents. Not just the ones in one firm, but across the entire MLS. That increases your reach and drives more qualified buyer interest before you go live.

What this means for buyers

Buyers benefit, too. Instead of chasing inventory across Facebook groups, email threads and private networks, agents can find upcoming properties in one place. Flex Listings make it easier to spot homes early, schedule showings and make informed offers before the full competition hits.

The entire process becomes more transparent, less fragmented and better aligned with real-world buyer behavior.

What other markets should learn

If your MLS is still pushing the CCP boulder up a hill, it’s time to pivot.

Most markets are still trying to enforce rules written for a different era. That’s why agents are going off-platform. That’s why private exclusives are thriving. And that’s why consumers are losing.

Flex Listings are not a theory. They are a functioning model that restores transparency, preserves cooperation and gives sellers and buyers what they actually need — control, clarity and access.

This didn’t come from a national directive. It came from local leadership listening to real agents and real consumers and building around what works.

In Austin, we are not chasing exclusives. We are not rewriting policy to serve one firm. We are using Flex Listings to offer the best possible experience for both sides of the transaction.

This is what happens when you put the consumer first and design the system around real behavior instead of outdated rules.