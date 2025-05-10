Taking consistent action focused on the right activities, Jimmy Burgess writes, translates into consistent professional success. Start with these daily must-dos, and you’ll do more deals.

Real estate can be a roller coaster ride from multiple transactions in one month to none the next unless you develop a systematic, daily plan of activities. In this article, I’ll be sharing five daily habits that successful agents are leveraging right now to create consistency and momentum in their businesses.

Utilize direct messaging on social media

Direct messaging (DM) on social media has become a common way for friends to communicate. It’s more personal than a text. It’s less intrusive than a phone call. And ultimately, it facilitates a conversation where people are spending their time.

All of these factors make it the perfect format for deepening relationships and helping you stay top of mind for prospects or for potential referrals they might be able to send your way.

Direct messaging has moved from something I sporadically did to being at the top of my morning to-do list. Nos. 1-10 on my daily to-do list that I fill out before going to bed each night say “send a DM.” I often end my morning DMs with a question to get my daily conversations started.

I don’t force the DMs and only send them to people I truly like or someone who posted something that caught my attention. Be natural, and don’t send something unless it is genuine. When you start your days with personalized conversations, you set the tone for a positive day.

Post on social media in the morning

If you want to grow your social media following, consistency is key. Daily posts are ideal, but find a pace for posting where you can have some peace.

I prefer posting on social media in the morning, right after I’ve done my 10 DMs. There have been discussions that the algorithm rewards those who are active on the platform, but either way, your interaction through DMs absolutely should increase the interaction the people you’ve DMed have with your content.

The question then becomes, what should you post? You don’t have to recreate the wheel. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, shares the types of posts that Instagram is favoring. If you’re curious about what those types of posts are, check out this article on Instagram posting best practices.

Another way to find posts or Reels that will perform well is to study what agents in other markets are posting that have elevated engagement compared to their normal posts. I do this by going to another agent’s profile on Instagram. Then I click the Reels button. This allows you to see the number of views each reel has.

I look for the ones that have four or more times the agent’s normal views. These Reels are ones to consider modeling on your account.

If you’re looking for a list of agents to model, this article shares 25 Instagram accounts agents should be following.

Share hot sheet highlights

Every great agent I know checks the hot sheet every morning. They look for new listings or listings with substantial price reductions that they can share with prospective buyers. I’ve found there are typically three categories for agents when it comes to buyers, and all three can utilize the hot sheet to engage or expand their buyer prospect list. I call these processes sharing the hot sheet highlights.

The first group is agents who have active, hot buyers. These are buyers who are ready, willing and able to buy as soon as they find the right home. These are our priority prospects who should be emailed details about homes that appear on the hot sheet as soon as possible.

Many of these prospects may be on drip campaigns with automated emails going out when homes meeting their criteria hit the market, but personalized service to these prospects is essential.

I like to use BombBomb to record my screen, going over specifics on a home meeting the prospect’s criteria. I share my screen and show photos and highlights of the home. I also use aerial maps to show where the home is located in relation to landmarks that are important to them.

The second group is agents who have a large database, but the engagement with these prospects is low or limited. Many of these prospects are receiving automated property updates as homes come on the market, but you may not have spoken to them in a while.

This group should be initially reengaged via text or email with something along these lines:

This is [your name] with [your company]. You’ve been receiving property emails from me for a while now. I don’t want to overwhelm you with emails you don’t want or need, but I do want to make sure I am sending you the information you want. With that in mind, should I make any adjustments to the types of properties I’m sending, the price range of homes or the frequency of emails?

This will result in some opting out of receiving the emails, while others will respond with changes in their criteria or confirming that they are receiving what they desire. Once they respond, find a home that hits the hot sheet as soon as possible so that you can send the screen record video mentioned above for the hot prospects. This is a great way to turn some of those cold leads into sold clients.

The third group is the agents who have very few, if any, buyer prospects. If that is you, you have to begin to focus on building your database so you have buyer prospects you can send the hot sheet highlight to as often as possible. If you are wondering how to bring in more transactions, this article shares 25 ways to generate leads that are working now.

Send unsolicited video CMAs

The biggest question homeowners are curious about is the value of their home. A unique way to provide them with this information continues to be providing them with an unsolicited video CMA.

This can be done by recording your screen and walking the homeowner through your CMA while sharing your screen on the video. This provides the homeowner with information they want that they can view when it’s convenient for them, and it is presented in a way that helps you stand out from other agents.

If you’d like a more detailed description of this strategy and how to prepare effective video CMAs, check out this article.

Track real estate-related conversations

All of the previously mentioned activities should lead back to you having as many real estate-related conversations as possible. Nothing happens until we talk with prospective buyers and sellers. Conversations lead to appointments. Appointments lead to contracts, and contracts lead to closings.

The industry average has been widely reported as 50 real estate-related conversations lead to one contract. If you break your transaction goal down by how many daily conversations you need, you will be on a path for success.

Tony Robbins once said the key to success is to take massive action. I would add that the key to true success is consistent action on the right activities. If you are consistent with the activities mentioned above, true success and consistent success will follow.