Find out how this Atlanta broker and radio host is helping to create a space where high-level collaboration, growth and innovation thrive.

“Giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “Our brokerage proudly supports a range of local charitable initiatives, with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as our primary cause.” Morton is also actively involved in community leadership, serving on the board of directors for the North Cobb Rotary Club.

With an approach that’s “both modern and highly personalized,” Morton and her agents work to provide the absolute best experience for clients at every stage of the transaction, while also providing service to the Atlanta market she serves.

“Our team is made up of top-tier agents who prioritize precision, integrity and results,” she said. “We don’t just meet industry standards — we exceed them.”

With a focus on industry leadership , cutting-edge technology and community service, Deborah Morton and her team at The Agency Atlanta are working to raise the bar for real estate service and “create a hub for excellence.”

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now !

Name: Deborah Morton

Title:

Managing Partner of The Agency Atlanta

Host of Inside Georgia Real Estate Weekly Radio Show on 95.5 FM WSB

Clareo Group founder

Experience: With a strong background in business ownership and management, I’ve always brought an entrepreneurial mindset to everything I do. Before transitioning into real estate, I successfully ran and managed multiple ventures, which laid the foundation for my client-focused, results-driven approach.

Over the past seven years, I’ve consistently ranked as a top-producing agent, recognized by RealTrends and ranked No. 1 by our local Realtor association board — a testament to both performance and passion in the industry.

Location: Serving all of the metro Atlanta area, including Midtown Atlanta and Marietta

Brokerage name: The Agency Atlanta

Rankings:

Top 1 percent of agents nationwide, ranked by RealTrends

No. 1 team in Cobb County 2024

Top 5 percent by Atlanta Board Of Realtors

No. 7 medium size team in Georgia

Transaction sides: 191 sides in 2024

Sales volume:

$90 million (2024)

$223 million (past three years)

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

The good sales professionals are infinitely more committed to their clients’ success than people realize. Seven days a week, around the clock — it is a short and intense relationship period. Your agent is all things, wears all the hats, knows about zoning and building codes, legal compliance, negotiation expert, marriage counselor, financial planner, decorator, designer and project manager.

There are no “office hours” and too often, no guaranteed pay for many hours of dedicated work. And when the pay comes, it is divided among many before the Realtor. Do yourself a favor: Hire and respect the professionals that are worthy.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

You never have enough money, and cash flow matters. There is an endless assortment of things that come up that are unplanned for. A list of shiny objects that distract.

Keep an eye on the pipeline at all times. Plan at least six months out, and never take your eye off the ball. Agents leave, and deals fall through. Emergencies come up. Be frugal (not cheap) and invest in the proper leverage.

Great people are worth investing in; they will pay for themselves. Time is your most valuable asset, and squandering it is irresponsible. As leaders, we set the tone, and being good stewards is the most important thing we can model to others.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Find a mentor, get a coach and join a team as soon as you get licensed. Clients don’t deserve for you to practice on them. There is too much to learn on your own, and too many mistakes that can happen — too much liability for your broker and yourself.

Stay with them for two years. Don’t dabble; work full time. If it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert at anything, then be diligent about becoming an expert. Doing less than that says a lot about integrity.

Tell us about some people you admire

I’ve been lucky to have some incredible coaches in my life: Tony Robbins and Tom Ferry are the public coaches, and both have had such a huge impact on my business and my life. All of my great coaches teach life, leadership and business skills and lessons, and in an industry where balance can often feel elusive, I have managed to create a life that is immeasurably joyful and fulfilling.

I know that my life impacts others for good, and I am proud of my small contribution to others’ lives

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

One thing I wish every agent knew (or sometimes forget) is that it is not about you. That may sound sharp or harsh, but for many reasons, l often see real estate agents forget that our role is to act as a consultant and guide. Yes, this is our career- but it is our client’s home and life.

What makes a good leader?

Service above self and consistency in execution – that looks like grit and perseverance and a commitment to excellence. Helping others achieve their goals has always worked for me. (It’s not all about me, either!)