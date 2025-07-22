If your social media isn’t getting the traction you want, it’s not always about doing more, Kyle Basila writes. Sometimes, it’s about doing everything more intentionally.

If you feel overwhelmed with the task of social media, you aren’t alone. Agents everywhere feel pressure to be a “social media superstar” these days. You don’t have to be an influencer, but you do need to know the basics of social media these days. It’s somewhat essential for today’s industry.

As we hit summer — a natural halfway mark — it’s the perfect time to run a quick audit of your social media presence. Whether you’re an agent or team building your brand or a brokerage trying to stand out, here’s a quick checklist to clean up your feed and sharpen your strategy.

Step 1: Cohesiveness

Look at your social media channel; let’s use Instagram as an example. Can you tell just by looking at it that you are a real estate agent? Is your brand clear?

Take time to scroll your feed. Does it look and sound like the same person (or brand) is showing up every time you post?

Ask yourself these simple questions:

Is the messaging/tone/voice the same across the board?

Do your posts flow together, or do they feel scattered and off-brand?

Are your posts getting traction? Are people engaging?

Consistency is key to building credibility on social media. People are viewing your social media, even if you don’t actively promote your channels. It’s the new Google in many ways, so you want to make sure you are representing yourself accurately on social media. Your visual identity matters.

Step 2: Uniqueness

Newsflash: Copying everyone else is no longer original or particularly obvious these days. Similar to step one, you want to be yourself and not try to be someone else.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of mimicry, especially in real estate. While taking inspiration from influencers and colleagues is fine, copying content that doesn’t fit your personal brand is not good. The content that gets attention and stands out isn’t generic, and it isn’t copied.

Are you sharing your actual voice and unique perspective?

Do you post things that set you apart from other agents?

Are you showing you , not just “ new listing ” stock templates and trending audios?

It is so important in real estate to share your stories. Share what you are doing every day, showcase home inspections, showings, etc. Focus on the unique tasks and traits that are signature to your brand. Every day and every person is different in real estate, so lean into that.

People connect with people. That’s probably a big reason you got into real estate in the first place — to connect with people. Authenticity is your brand’s biggest differentiator, so lean into it. Share the stories that make your business unique. And don’t be afraid to put yourself in front of the camera every once in a while.

Step 3: Profile health

Our last step on the quick summer audit: You can have great content, but is your profile clear? If it isn’t, you may be losing people (including your followers) and not even know it.

Here is what you need to look at:

Is your profile photo recent and recognizable? I always recommend to my agents that they update their headshot at least once every two years (if not more frequently). Make sure the photo you use for your profile photo is clear and not heavily filtered.

Is your bio short, sharp and descriptive? Make sure you articulate what you do, who you are, and where you do it. It’s important to remember that your bio should also tell people how to reach you.

Can people easily find your contact info or website? If you have a business Instagram account, make sure you have your contact button toggled on. Protip: Add your link-in-bio tool (like Linktree) so people can easily access listings or your contact information.

Are you following or connecting with your actual network, including past clients, friends and colleagues? Make sure to spend intentional time each month to search for and follow any recent connections you have made, people you have met at events, etc. At the end of the day, social media is virtual networking.

Think of your profile as your digital business card

Make sure it is updated and clear, so that you can direct people back to your business. You only have a few seconds to make an impression when people come to your profile, so make sure it is a good one!

Lastly, don’t stress about it. Your main job is helping buyers and sellers navigate the ever-changing real estate market. Social media is a large part of the “marketing tool belt” that agents have to learn, but it isn’t worth losing your mind over.

Frequent check-ups like this summer audit help you to stay up to date and help you to learn the platforms more. It’s important to check on your pages frequently, and make sure they are a good reflection of you.

If your social media isn’t getting the traction you want, it is not always about doing more. Sometimes, it’s about doing less — but doing it more intentionally.

Be clear. Be real. Be consistent. This summer, give your social media the check-up and refresh it needs.

Kyle Basila is director of communications and PR at Realty Executives. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.