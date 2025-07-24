Adopt these practices to harness the potential benefits of AI tools while proactively protecting your invaluable professional persona from the array of privacy and security dangers.

As a real estate agent, your public persona is paramount. The rise of AI companion apps introduces a unique set of security and privacy risks that directly threaten this carefully constructed image and your professional life.

What are AI companion apps?

AI companion apps are software programs leveraging artificial intelligence to simulate human-like conversations and offer a sense of companionship. They are designed to learn user preferences, emotional states, and communication styles to provide personalized, supportive, and often intimate interactions.

How loneliness attracts scammers

The ache of loneliness is a fundamental human experience, likely ingrained in us through evolution. It serves as a powerful motivator, driving us toward social connection and procreation, ultimately ensuring the continuation of our species.

What are the key concerns?

Extensive data collection: AI companions are built to learn everything about you, which means they’re constantly collecting a staggering amount of personal data. This includes:

Your conversations: Every single word you type or speak to the AI is recorded. Think about what you might confide in an AI companion — your thoughts on a difficult client, financial concerns or even details about your personal relationships.

Your digital footprint: Beyond conversations, these apps often capture your IP address, location, phone number, device information and browsing activity.

Inferred insights: Imagine an app inferring you’re stressed about a deal or experiencing personal difficulties — information that could be exploited.

Data storage: This vast amount of personal information is stored on company servers, often indefinitely. Even if you “delete” chats, that data may still be retained and used to train the AI models.

Third-party sharing: This often means they monetize your data by sharing it with third parties for targeted advertising or with data brokers.

Complex privacy policies: Privacy policies are often lengthy, filled with legal jargon and almost impossible for the average user to understand.

Threat of deepfakes: This opens the door to potential misuse, including the frightening possibility of voice deepfakes, where your voice could be synthetically reproduced and used for malicious purposes without your knowledge.

The security dangers

While privacy concerns are significant, the security dangers inherent in AI companion apps can directly compromise your professional integrity and lead to severe real-world consequences.

Data breaches: A successful data breach isn’t just a hypothetical scenario; it means all the sensitive information you’ve shared — from personal thoughts to potentially business-related details you discussed — could be exposed. This could lead to:

Identity theft: Attackers could leverage leaked personal details to impersonate you, impacting your credit, financial standing and professional licenses.

Financial loss: If you’ve ever discussed If you’ve ever discussed financial details , even casually, within the app, a breach could lead to direct financial fraud or give criminals insights for targeted scams against you or your clients.

Reputational damage: For a real estate agent a data leak could be a career-ending event, eroding client confidence and making it impossible to secure new business.

AI as a tool for deception: Attackers can use cleverly crafted “prompts” to trick the AI into revealing unintended information or performing malicious actions.

This could mean:

Stalking: An attacker subtly manipulating the AI to gather intelligence about your routines, contacts or business dealings.

Infiltration: Imagine receiving a message from what appears to be your trusted AI companion, but it’s actually an attacker masquerading as the service. This could trick you into revealing private client data, login credentials or other sensitive information, believing you’re interacting with the legitimate app.

OK, I’m all freaked out! What else can go wrong?

The following “soft” risks, though not always immediately apparent, can have profound effects:

Erosion of genuine human connection: AI companions are designed to be endlessly available, patient and non-judgmental. This constant, effortless interaction can inadvertently lead to emotional dependency and social withdrawal.

Distorted relationship attitudes impacting professional boundaries: Interactions with AI companions often lack real-world boundaries, consequences or the need for mutual effort. This can subtly confuse your understanding of healthy relationship dynamics, consent and appropriate boundaries.

Other than not engaging an AI companion, how can I reduce the risks?

The golden rule: Never, under any circumstances, disclose highly sensitive or Never, under any circumstances, disclose highly sensitive or personal information that you wouldn’t want publicly exposed, especially anything related to clients, ongoing transactions or proprietary business data.

Think before you type or speak: Assume that anything you input into an AI companion app, even in a private chat, could potentially become public. For a real estate agent, a leaked conversation about a client’s financial struggles or a property’s hidden flaws could be devastating.

Implement robust security practices

Strong, unique passwords: Use complex, unique passwords for every online account, especially for any app where you might share even seemingly innocuous details.

Two-factor authentication (2FA): Always enable 2FA, if it’s available.

Keep software updated: Regularly update your device’s operating system and all apps. These updates often include critical security patches that protect against known vulnerabilities.

Maintain professional skepticism of AI-generated advice: Don’t blindly trust

AI is a tool, not a guru. Never rely on AI companions for critical professional advice, especially on complex matters like real estate transactions, legal implications, financial strategies or sensitive client relationship management.

Prioritize and maintain real-world connections: Nurture your human network

Recognize that AI companions, however sophisticated, are not a substitute for genuine human relationships. Your success as a service professional is fundamentally built on your ability to connect authentically with clients, colleagues and your community.

Continue to prioritize face-to-face meetings, networking events and building real rapport. These are the foundations of client trust and a thriving professional life that no AI can replicate.

Know thyself

Lonely individuals, seeking connection, may overshare deeply personal information with AI companions. This sensitive data creates significant privacy risks, making users vulnerable to data breaches, manipulation and targeted exploitation by companies or malicious actors.

By adopting these vigilant practices, you can harness the potential benefits of AI tools while proactively protecting your invaluable professional persona from the array of privacy and security dangers.

Author Robert Siciliano, Head of Training and Security Awareness Expert at Protect Now, No. 1 Best Selling Amazon author, media personality and architect of CSI Protection Certification.