Working with high-profile clients isn’t just about finding the perfect home, broker Kamran Zand writes. It’s about protecting their lifestyle, reputation and security.

Working with celebrities, professional athletes and other high-net-worth individuals brings both prestige and pressure. These clients have unique expectations — and privacy is often at the top of that list.

I’ve helped numerous public figures buy and sell real estate discreetly. Along the way, I’ve learned that even a small misstep in handling confidentiality can turn into a major issue.

If you’re an agent working with high-profile clients — or want to — these three tips can help you protect your client’s identity, reputation and personal safety.

1. Avoid taking title in the client’s name

One of the most overlooked ways a client’s privacy gets compromised is through public records. In states like Nevada, when a deed is recorded after closing, it’s available for anyone to view. That means the client’s name, address and transaction details are all out in the open the moment the ink dries.

To protect your client, encourage them to take title in the name of an LLC or trust. Ideally, the LLC should be formed in a privacy-friendly state like Delaware or Wyoming, where ownership and management aren’t easily traceable.

You can even structure it so a trust manages the LLC, adding another layer of anonymity. This keeps their name off public records and shields their homeownership from public scrutiny.

2. Use NDAs at every step

An airtight non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is a critical tool in preserving confidentiality. Every party involved in the transaction — agents, appraisers, inspectors, assistants — should sign one.

I’ve seen too many situations where someone with loose lips casually mentions a deal around the office, or worse, leaks it to the media. Even well-meaning people in your client’s inner circle can unintentionally let something slip. A signed NDA adds a layer of legal accountability that discourages gossip and signals that discretion is non-negotiable.

3. Think twice about social media

This is where a lot of agents — and clients — go wrong. We all love to share big wins on Instagram or Facebook. But when a buyer is well-known, a single photo can give away everything.

Custom homes often have unique features that make them easy to identify. A simple reverse image search or quick scan of Zillow can connect the dots. Suddenly, a stranger knows your client’s address, neighborhood and exact lot location. It’s just not worth the risk.

My rule of thumb: Don’t post anything unless the client specifically approves it — and even then, tread carefully.

Working with high-profile clients isn’t just about finding the perfect home — it’s about protecting their lifestyle, reputation and security. When you take these precautions seriously, you not only shield your client from potential issues, but also position yourself as the kind of trusted advisor they’ll want to work with again and again.

Writer’s note: The contents of this article are intended to convey general information only and do not constitute legal or tax advice. Nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for legal counsel. Please consult a qualified attorney or tax professional for guidance specific to your situation.

Kamran Zand is founder and broker at Luxury Estate International in Nevada. Connect on Instagram and LinkedIn.