Implement these strategies from security expert Robert Siciliano to identify and protect yourself from misinformation, ensuring you’re better prepared to navigate today’s intricate information ecosystem.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Every minute of the day we are bombarded with information via television, radio, print, and social media. When you consume information, you expect it to be truthful, factual and, to a degree, unbiased.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR NOVEMBER

However, it’s time we manage our own expectations, because much of what we are consuming is less than truthful, less than factual, and quite biased in many ways. All too often, it is outright lies.

Knowledge is strength, and information is power, as the adage goes. Knowledge encompasses processed, structured and organized data that becomes meaningful and valuable. It can be defined as intelligence conveyed or acquired about specific events or situations, with “truth” being the key element.

Historically, knowledge and information have been equated with truth and fact. However, “misinformation” wields even greater influence because its sole aim is to distort facts and manipulate knowledge and information to sway and control.

Misinformation, also known as disinformation, refers to inaccurate content intentionally disseminated to mislead and shape public opinion. It’s frequently employed as a strategic tool to accomplish political, military or commercial goals.

Misinformation or disinformation campaigns may utilize various methods, such as circulating false stories, promoting unfounded theories, and distributing altered media, all crafted to obscure reality and mold public sentiment.

Historical context of disinformation: Russian ‘dezinformatsiya’

The term dezinformatsiya (дезинформация in Russian) has an interesting origin rooted in Soviet history.

The term “disinformation” gained prominence during the Cold War and was particularly associated with Soviet tactics aimed at undermining adversaries through strategic deception. Its usage has expanded in modern contexts, particularly with the rise of digital communication technologies that facilitate rapid dissemination of false narratives.

Distinction from related terms

Disinformation is often confused with other terms such as misinformation and malinformation:

Misinformation: This refers to incorrect information shared without malicious intent. Individuals may unknowingly share false information believing it to be true.

Malinformation : This involves sharing accurate information with the intent to cause harm, often by taking it out of context.

Core features of misinformation

Purposefulness: In contrast to the unintentional spread of false information, misinformation is defined by its calculated nature. The main objective is to confuse and mislead the target audience.

Deceptive strategies: Misinformation often employs persuasive tactics that interweave falsehoods with partial or complete truths. This method capitalizes on societal and cultural rifts, intensifying existing conflicts to achieve intended results.

Channels of dissemination: Misinformation commonly proliferates through online social networks, where it can quickly reach extensive audiences. This phenomenon has sparked considerable worry about its effect on public confidence in credible information sources.

Shield yourself From disinformation and cultivate analytical thinking

Scrutinize origins: Consistently assess the reliability of information sources. Evaluate the creator’s credentials, the outlet’s standing, and possible prejudices. Examine material: Pose probing questions about the media you encounter, such as its creator, attention-grabbing techniques employed, and the intended purpose of the message. Apply the SIFT technique : Stop, investigate, find and trace data when checking for mis- or disinformation.

Enhance information literacy

Broaden news inputs: Avoid depending on a single media type. Utilize various trustworthy sources for a more holistic perspective. Recognize content categories: Become adept at differentiating between factual reporting, opinion pieces, and analytical articles. Exercise caution with social platforms: Acknowledge that sites like Twitter and Acknowledge that sites like Twitter and YouTube often lack reliability for quality news.

Authenticate information

Corroborate data: Employ lateral verification by comparing details across multiple credible sources. Utilize fact-checking resources: Refer to dependable fact-checking websites such as FactCheck.org, Snopes.com, or PolitiFact when uncertain. Inspect web addresses: Be wary of sites imitating reputable news outlets with slightly modified URLs.

Exercise responsible media engagement

Reflect before sharing: Take time to verify information, particularly if it elicits a strong emotional response. Be wary of “fake news” accusations: Recognize that this term is frequently misused and doesn’t simply denote facts someone contests. Watch for low-quality indicators: Be cautious of Be cautious of content containing numerous spelling and grammatical mistakes, as it may suggest subpar editorial standards.

Refine your abilities

Develop data literacy: Grasp how statistics can be manipulated or misrepresented. Keep abreast of current strategies: Stay informed about emerging misinformation techniques, such as doctored screenshots or AI-generated content. Participate in content creation: Producing media yourself can offer valuable insights into message crafting, fostering a more critical approach to information consumption.

By implementing these strategies, you can greatly enhance your capacity to identify and protect yourself from misinformation, ensuring you’re better prepared to navigate today’s intricate information ecosystem.

Author Robert Siciliano is head of training and a security awareness expert at Protect Now, No. 1 best-selling Amazon author, media personality and architect of CSI Protection Certification.