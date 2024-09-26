When you’re on the go, and using public Wi-Fi, you can open yourself up to security breaches. Security expert Robert Siciliano offers best practices for protecting yourself and your information.

I’m not a real estate agent. My beat is personal protection and cyber security, and one thing’s for sure: I spend as much time, if not more than you, between clients on the road, therefore Wi-Fi security is a big concern of mine. Most people don’t know how they get “hacked” and while Wi-Fi hacking is a significant vulnerability, the general tips within this post are for everyday home or office-based computer use as well.

Public Wi-Fi networks are a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, offering convenient internet access in cafes, airports, hotels and other public spaces. However, these networks have little to no security, making the data we transmit vulnerable to various cyber threats. Understanding why Wi-Fi can be insecure and implementing essential security practices is crucial for protecting your personal information and devices.

Why public Wi-Fi is insecure

Wi-Fi was born for convenience not necessarily for security. Public Wi-Fi networks are inherently less secure than private networks for several reasons:

No encryption: Public networks don’t use encryption, which means anyone on the same Public networks don’t use encryption, which means anyone on the same network can potentially intercept data transmitted between anyone’s devices and the router or the hackers’ device. Easy access: Public Wi-Fi networks are often Public Wi-Fi networks are often open or use shared passwords (think a handwritten piece of paper with the password on it at a café), making it simple for malicious actors to connect and exploit vulnerabilities in the hardware or software. Man-in-the-middle attacks: Also known as “evil twins,” cybercriminals can set up fake Wi-Fi hotspots and intercept data between your device and the legitimate access point. Malware distribution: Unsecured networks can be used to spread malware to Unsecured networks can be used to spread malware to connected devices and facilitate back-door access to your device. Outdated security protocols: Some public networks still use older, less secure protocols like WEP, which can be easily hacked and cracked. These outdated protocols will exist until the hardware is replaced or bricked.

Top 10 security tips for using public Wi-Fi

To protect yourself when using public Wi-Fi, follow these essential security tips:

1. Use a VPN

A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic, making it much harder it’s not impossible for hackers to intercept your data. Always connect to a reputable VPN service before using public Wi-Fi. Websites like “StackSocial” often have steep discounts on VPNs.

2. Enable 2-factor authentication

Implement two-factor authentication also known as two step verification (2FA) on your accounts to add an extra layer of security. Even if someone manages to obtain your password from a Wi-Fi hack, they won’t be able to access your accounts without the second authentication factor like a one time password via text. Two factor authentication, essentially, makes compromised passwords useless to the thief.

3. Avoid accessing sensitive information

Refrain from accessing banking websites, making online purchases, or logging into accounts containing sensitive personal information while on public Wi-Fi. If necessary, use your mobile data connection instead. And while this tip might defeat the purpose of just getting stuff done, as long as you engage in basic security protocols, you should still be fine.

4. Keep your software updated

Software updates are for functionality purposes, but more importantly, for critical security updates, where the developers discovered vulnerabilities and their technology. Regularly update your operating system, browsers, and applications to ensure you have the latest security patches and protections against known vulnerabilities.

5. Disable automatic Wi-Fi connections

Turn off the feature that automatically connects your device to available Wi-Fi networks, maybe with the exception of your home or office. This prevents your device from connecting to potentially malicious networks without your knowledge.

6. Use HTTPS websites

This tip is a little kind of like “DUH” But, still, when browsing the internet on public Wi-Fi, ensure that the websites you visit use HTTPS encryption. Look for the padlock icon in your browser’s address bar to confirm a secure connection.

7. Enable your firewall

Your devices firewall should be on by default. If you don’t know if it is, or isn’t, search the name of your operating system, such as Windows 11 and then the word encryption to seek instructions to help determine if your device has encryption turned on. Activate your device’s built-in firewall to add an extra layer of protection against potential threats on public networks.

8. Forget the network

After using a public Wi-Fi network, remove it from your list of saved networks to prevent your device from automatically reconnecting in the future. This is similar to disabling automatic Wi-Fi connections.

9. Use antivirus software

Even Macs require antivirus. Install and maintain up-to-date antivirus software on your devices to detect and prevent malware infections that could exploit vulnerabilities on public networks. Keep in mind, there are fundamental difference between free antivirus, and paid antivirus. Pay for it, and you get extra layers of security.

10. Be cautious of network names

This is another hack, where “evil twins” might come into play. Verify the legitimacy of the Wi-Fi network you’re connecting to by confirming the correct network name with the establishment providing the service. Cybercriminals often create fake networks with similar names to trick users.

Mobile data as an alternative

Using your device or your phone as a hotspot is a great option as long as it’s fast enough. Criminals would be hard-pressed to hack an LTE or 5G network. When possible, consider using your mobile data connection instead of public Wi-Fi for sensitive tasks. While this may consume more data, it provides a more secure connection, especially for activities like online banking or accessing work-related information.

Limit file sharing

To prevent your data from being compromised due to file sharing, consider disabling file sharing on your device when connected to public Wi-Fi to prevent unauthorized access to your files and folders.

In conclusion, while public Wi-Fi networks offer convenience, they also present significant security risks to both you, your clients and your small business. By understanding these risks and implementing the security tips outlined above, you can greatly reduce your vulnerability to cyber threats.

Author Robert Siciliano, Head of Training and Security Awareness Expert at Protect Now, No. 1 Best Selling Amazon author, media personality and architect of CSI Protection Certification. While “security” or preventing fraud isn’t the nature of a real estate agent’s business, security is everyone’s business and in your and your client’s best interest. Agents becoming competent in all things “CSI” Cyber, Social, Identity and Personal protection should be a priority.