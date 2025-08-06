Capture attention and build relationships by helping your clients navigate the implications of headline-grabbing topics, Josh Ries writes.

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you know Jerome Powell and interest rates have become headline material. Half the country blames Powell for housing affordability problems, while the other half credits him with saving the economy from Donald Trump’s policies.

Either way, here we are, with real estate professionals breaking down interest rates like we’re on CNBC. But here’s the thing: People are paying attention.

As Gary Vaynerchuk puts it, “I’m not actually interested in ‘social media.’ I’m interested in attention.”

3 social media lessons we can learn from Trump vs. Powell

So what does all this drama around Powell, Trump and interest rates have to do with real estate lead generation and social media? Quite a lot. Here are three lessons we can take from this unexpected connection.

1. Boring topics can become exciting when you add drama

Interest rates and monetary policy aren’t exactly dinner table conversation starters. Usually, these topics would fly under the radar. But by adding a bit of drama, polarizing opinions, heated debates and strong personalities, they’ve suddenly captured massive attention.

Why does this work? People crave stories and emotions. Drama adds conflict and stakes, which naturally pulls people in. Without that, even the most important info can get ignored.

For real estate professionals, this means you don’t have to shy away from “boring” topics like market stats, home prices or financing. Instead, find the human angle, the tension or the stakes involved and tell that story. Make your content about the impact on people’s lives, not just numbers.

2. Division drives engagement and attention

The divide over Jerome Powell versus Donald Trump is a perfect example of how division sparks conversation. When people pick a side, they engage more deeply. They share opinions, debate and involve others.

In social media, this translates into comments, shares and more visibility. While you don’t want to be unnecessarily controversial, don’t shy away from topics that naturally have different perspectives or legitimate debates. Invite discussion by asking your audience what they think.

This engagement isn’t just noise. It signals to algorithms that your content matters, which helps you reach a larger audience organically. And more importantly, it creates real connections through authentic conversations.

3. Use trending topics and put a real estate spin on them

Look, if you don’t believe this works, just think about why you’re reading this article right now.

The story around Powell, Trump and interest rates is a trending topic, and I’m using it as a way to share lead generation lessons.

Over the last year, some of my best social media posts have taken trending business or cultural topics and explained how real estate professionals can learn from them. This approach connects your content with what people are already curious about and gives it a fresh, relevant twist.

For example, when major business headlines or viral stories pop up, think about how they relate to real estate, whether it’s about consumer behavior, marketing strategies or economic impacts.

Then, use those stories to teach or inspire your audience.

What Jerome Powell and Donald Trump teach us about lead generation

At the end of the day, lead generation on social media is about capturing attention and building relationships. Jerome Powell and Donald Trump are far from real estate experts, but their story offers powerful insights into human behavior and content strategy.

If you want your content to stand out and drive leads, remember these three lessons:

Inject drama into your stories to make even the driest topics compelling.



Don’t be afraid to touch on topics that invite diverse opinions and conversations.



Leverage trending topics, but always tie them back to real estate in a meaningful way.



By doing this, you’ll get noticed and, more importantly, you’ll start meaningful conversations that turn into relationships and, eventually, business.

So get creative, keep it real and don’t be afraid to add a little drama to your content. People will pay attention.