A letter that accompanied the bloodied animal head sent to Agrippa CEO Blake Owens asserted that “‘AI’ is not going to replace brokers,” in a sign that it was likely sent by a broker who feels threatened by the new technology.

Artificial intelligence has arrived in the real estate industry, and some real estate professionals are having a hard time accepting it.

A Las Vegas-based commercial real estate professional, the founder and CEO of AI-powered platform Agrippa, learned that the hard way when he received a bloodied pig’s head in the mail in late July, along with a handwritten letter in response to a local news story that highlighted the CEO’s recent use of AI to complete a real estate transaction, KLAS 8 News Now reported.

“Perhaps this person watched too much of The Godfather,” Agrippa founder Blake Owens told the news outlet. “Needless to say, I still take it very seriously, but don’t feel like I’m being truly threatened. It was a message.”

Inman has reached out to Owens and will update this story if he shares additional comments.

The letter seems to have been written by someone who feels threatened by the rise of AI — and suggests the author is a real estate broker.

“‘AI’ is not going to replace brokers,” the letter reads. “Clearly you don’t understand real estate wasn’t built by developers or investors.

“And it sure as hell wasn’t built by tech guys in Lulu Lemon,” the letter continues. “It was built by brokers. We did it the hard way. No shortcuts, no tech, just people. So enjoy your moment while it lasts. And don’t get creepy because pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered.”

The letter also addresses Owens as a “Clark Kent Knockoff” and signed off simply as “M.”

Agrippa, the company Owens founded, is a “broker-free, AI-powered platform where CRE sponsors, developers, institutional investors, and family offices connect directly,” according to a website where interested parties can sign up to join the network’s waitlist.

Owens told KLAS 8 News Now that his goal in developing the platform was to empower humans with technology, not replace them with it.

“[Winston Churchill] said to be perfect is to change often,” Owens told KLAS 8 News Now. “I think a lot of people are afraid of change and what’s coming with AI, because it really is a tsunami of change that people are trying to resist. But the more you embrace it, the better you’ll do, the more skills that you’ll accumulate [and the] more value you’ll bring to the table.”

Owens also pointed out that a handful of Las Vegas companies are embracing AI, including the newly launched Otonumus Hotel, which bills itself as “the world’s first fully AI-powered resort, where luxury meets next-gen technology.”

Owens added that he bears no ill will toward the individual who mailed him the pig’s head, and suggested they may be struggling.

“I don’t want to punch down on this person; they may be in a tough spot in life,” Owens told KLAS 8 News Now. “I do see this as an opportunity to show people you don’t become a better person by making another man a lesser person.”

The animal head and letter are under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Email Lillian Dickerson