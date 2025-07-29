The price reset in multifamily assets has created an environment where acquisition economics align more attractively than they have in over a decade, Michael Zaransky writes.

After years of post-COVID volatility, the multifamily real estate sector now faces an intersection of undersupply, behavioral realignment and capital market recalibration. What is emerging isn’t simply a rebound; it’s a structural shift.

The investment cycle has delivered a rare alignment of fundamentals in 2025, reflecting more than just a rebound from disruption. Instead, it reveals a confluence of data-supported tailwinds that could mark a generational opportunity, with pricing power quietly returning to those already holding or acquiring quality assets.

Assessing the current environment

What distinguishes this period from previous multifamily cycles is the depth of the systemic undersupply. According to Stockbridge and John Burns Research and Consulting, the U.S. currently faces a shortfall of at least 1.2 million residential units, with rental housing making up over half that gap.

Developers pulled back sharply in 2024 as capital tightened and construction costs ballooned. Starts fell more than 25 percent year-over-year due to the cumulative burden of inflation, labor instability and volatile policy shifts that have reshaped everything from zoning risk to materials sourcing.

This retreat from new development collides with heightened renter retention and a drop in turnover across professionally managed communities. For operators, this means improved occupancy, shorter lease-up timelines and lower tenant acquisition costs.

The resulting asset performance, particularly in Class B and well-located Class A properties, has remained strong even as sales activity has slowed. Conditions remain difficult for buyers of single-family homes, and multifamily landlords are increasingly absorbing the long-term renters priced out of ownership altogether.

Factors reinforcing demand

The demographic patterns at play further entrench multifamily’s relevance. Delayed marriages, fewer children and extended timelines before homeownership have lengthened the average rental horizon. Such reactions are measurable behavioral shifts pointing to a renter-by-choice model across income tiers.

The share of 30-year-olds owning homes, marrying or raising children has dropped significantly compared to prior decades. The result is not just a larger pool of renters, but a more stable, less transient one.

Even as headlines swirl around economic uncertainty, household formation continues to rise and wage growth remains intact. However, access to homeownership has become increasingly restricted by higher borrowing costs, elevated insurance premiums and escalating maintenance burdens.

For most would-be buyers, renting has become a more rational and economically viable choice. That affordability chasm isn’t closing anytime soon, and it gives multifamily housing the upper hand in retaining demand even in slower-growth markets.

A reset worth paying attention to

The price reset in multifamily assets has created an environment where acquisition economics align more attractively than they have in over a decade. Prices have dipped from their 2022 highs, yet rents have continued to rise, and inventory pipeline constraints suggest that this dynamic will persist for years. Investors willing to wade in now are positioning ahead of structurally tightening supply, embedded inflation in replacement costs and muted development for the foreseeable future.

Capital still remains selective, but selectivity benefits conviction-based investors. Those focused on long-term returns will likely find that this moment, defined by demographic durability, a collapsing development pipeline and a recalibrated capital stack, offers a rare window to build or expand portfolios with a degree of forward visibility that hasn’t existed in years.

Looking forward without looking back

Rather than asking when conditions will “return to normal,” sophisticated multifamily investors are increasingly reframing what the new normal will demand. Moving forward, the answer appears rooted in the durability of renter preferences, the long shadow of underbuilding and the reintroduction of pricing discipline across the investment landscape.

While cycles may shift, this inflection point suggests a fundamental reshaping of how, where and why renters remain, and why multifamily remains uniquely positioned to capture that momentum.

Michael H. Zaransky is the founder and managing principal of MZ Capital Partners in Northbrook, Illinois. Founded in 2005, the company deals in multifamily properties.